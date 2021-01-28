- Advertisement -
Updated:

Snow Watch: Some seriously cold air *may* be headed towards Tennessee

By Ben Garrett

Wednesday night’s anticipated light snowfall did not materialize here on the Cumberland Plateau, though that didn’t stop local school systems from using one of their banked snow days on Thursday to give students and teachers a break. So what’s next? First, the possibility of some light snow to start next week … and then, about a week after that, the potential for a really frigid blast of arctic air.

Monday: The next cold front is going to blow into our region on Sunday, bringing another round of rain with it. What’s going to be interesting is to see what happens in the northwest flow behind the departing frontal system. Both the GFS and ECMWF models have been fairly consistent with keeping chances for some light snow showers continuing through Monday and Monday night, as colder air returns to the region.

This doesn’t look like a significant snowfall, by any stretch of the imagination. The GFS and ECMWF both agree that perhaps an inch or two of snowfall is possible. Keep in mind that this will be primarily a daytime event — at least as it stands now — and even from behind cloud cover, the early February sun angle can hinder accumulations if precipitation rates aren’t sufficient to overcome that factor. Additionally, temperatures should be slightly above freezing by mid afternoon on Monday.

So far, the National Weather Service isn’t getting too carried away with its forecast, going with just a 30% chance of “rain or snow” on Monday.

One week later: Just about all teleconnections support a major intrusion of arctic air into the continental United States about a week into February. The question is just how far south this cold air makes it.

The GFS computer model has shown some brutally cold looks for Tennessee today. The 0z run of the model this morning showed us getting all the way to -11 degrees at one point during the week of Feb. 7-12, which would be our coldest temperatures in six years. Contrasting this is the 18z run of the same model this evening, which shows a colder-than-average pattern overall for the second week of February, but it’s nowhere near as cold as the earlier runs today.

The GFS’s counterpart among long-range models, the ECMWF, is showing some seriously cold air intruding into the U.S. by Day 10, but it hasn’t made it quite this far south by that point.

The fly in the ointment is ridging in the eastern Pacific region, or lack thereof. The Pacific North American ridge index, which had been positive all winter, dipped deep into negative territory last week, which is what helped bring the mild weather that we saw the last few days prior to today. It looks like the PNA index will relax in the week ahead, but will ridging re-establish itself to our west? If it doesn’t, then it’s very unlikely that we see the arctic air intrusion push this far south. If it does, then it’s game on for the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

The bottom line: We’ve trudged through a period that saw most teleconnections argue against cold and snow in the Southeast, and indeed we did see some of our mildest temperatures of the winter season before Ol’ Man Winter returned today. With the PNA relaxing and the Arctic Oscillation still deep in negative territory, it’s unlikely that we’ll see too much warmth through at least the first half of February, and perhaps beyond. But whether we see significant cold is largely going to depend on the pattern that establishes itself in the eastern Pacific.

For now, the next cold front will swing through our state on Sunday, and wrap-around snow showers look like a good bet through at least Monday, with some minor accumulations possible. After that, the cold air will relax for a few days as we wait to see how the pattern develops from there. Most signs are point to a serious intrusion of arctic air into the Lower 48 about a week into the month, but it’s not clear yet whether the cold air can make it this far south.

Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

