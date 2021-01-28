- Advertisement -
Scott County’s active coronavirus cases drop below 100

By Independent Herald

For the first time in more than 10 weeks, there are fewer than 100 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

The Dept. of Health reported five new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 98.

The last time there were fewer than 100 active cases of the virus here was Nov. 6, when there were 96 active cases. The number jumped to 111 the following day, and eventually topped out at over 300 just before Thanksgiving. The number improved somewhat before beginning to climb again, reaching a high of 363 just four days before Christmas.

The numbers have generally been improving since Christmas. The Dept. of Health has reported just one fatality and two hospitalizations in Scott County in the past 14 days, although there has been at least one fatality that has not been reported in the state’s numbers.

All-told, at least 2,314 Scott Countians have been sickened with coronavirus, of which 48 have been hospitalized and 32 have died.

The Dept. of Health has reported just 11 new cases of the virus in the past three days. The last time there was a 72-hour total number of new cases that low was back in early October.

And even though schools are back in full swing, there has been only one new case of coronavirus in school-aged children reported in the past 72 hours, and six new cases in that five-to-18 age group in the past week.

The numbers continue to improve statewide, as well. There were 38,469 active cases on Wednesday, the fewest since Dec. 6.

One cause for potential concern is an uptick in hospitalizations over the past two days. There have been 263 coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in Tennessee in the past 48 hours. That’s the highest two-day total in two weeks.

A new round of data released by the Knox County Regional Health Department on Wednesday shows that hospitalizations continue to decline in the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County.

The Knox County Health Department has bumped the “traffic light color” for health care systems capabilities from red to yellow for the first time in months on Wednesday. There were 376 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals as of Tuesday, including 85 in ICU and 56 on ventilators. At the peak, three weeks ago, there were 671 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
