Updated:

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and across the state.

Thursday’s death report was not unexpected, and marks just the second fatality connected to the virus to be reported in the past 15 days.

The case fatality rate of coronavirus in Scott County — that is, the percentage of known cases that have resulted in death — is 1.4%. That number has dipped slightly since peaking at 1.6% in December, but remains higher than the statewide case fatality rate, which is 1.1%.

For perspective, seasonal flu has a death rate of around 0.2% in a typical year, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Scott County continues to decline. After the Dept. of Health reported seven new cases and 15 recoveries, the number of active cases locally dipped to 89 on Thursday. That’s the lowest total since Nov. 4.

All seven of the new cases reported Thursday were classified as “probable” cases; all 11 of the new test results reported by the state were negative. For the seven-day period ending Thursday, testing positivity in Scott County was just 9%, a number that continues to decline. In mid December, testing positivity was around 30%.

The number of cases among school-aged children is not increasing in Scott County. The last time there was more than one case in a person between the ages of five and 18 was six days ago; the last time there were more than two cases reported in a day was on Jan. 17.

Statewide, the number of active cases of the virus dipped to 36,056 on Thursday, the fewest since Dec. 6.

Notably, the number of current hospitalizations dipped below 2,000 on Thursday for the first time in weeks. There are currently 1,857 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Tennessee. However, the number of new hospitalizations remains high. There were 115 new hospitalizations reported Thursday, the third consecutive day with more than 100 new hospitalizations. The last time that happened was Jan. 8, and the number of hospitalizations over the past 72 hours was the most in a three-day period since December.

In Knox County, the number of active cases of coronavirus dipped below 2,800 on Thursday, falling to 2,782. There are currently 93 people in Knox County hospitalized with coronavirus.

Independent Herald
Scott County's 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

