Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local unemployment rate was up significantly in December, rising from 6.2% to 8.3%, according to figures released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

According to the state’s data, there were a total of 7,842 Scott Countians employed in December, down from 8,085 in November. The number of unemployed Scott Countians rose from 534 in November to 714 in December.

As a result, Scott County’s unemployment rate was tied with Hancock County’s for eighth-highest in the state, just ahead of Clay County at 8.2%.

Lake County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in December, at 10.6%, followed by Perry County at 9.5%, Bledsoe County at 8.8%, McNairy and Decatur counties at 8.6%, and Shelby and Unicoi counties at 8.4%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Williamson County continued to post the state’s lowest jobless rate, at 4.2%, followed by Moore County at 4.6%, Smith County at 4.8%, and Rutherford, Cheatham and Wilson counties at 4.9%. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates were Dickson and Sumner counties at 5.0%, Robertson County at 5.1%, and Knox County at 5.2%.

With the exception of Knox County and tiny Moore County in south-central Tennessee, the counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates all surrounded Davidson County and were centered in the Nashville metropolitan area. The counties with the state’s highest unemployment rates were evenly disbursed between the western half of the state and the eastern half of the state.

Across Tennessee, unemployment rates increased in all 95 counties in December. The statewide unemployment rate was 6.4%, up from 5.2% in November. The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%.

Anderson County saw its jobless rate jump from 4.6% in November to 5.9% in December, while Campbell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4% to 7.1%. The unemployment rate in Fentress County was up from 5.6% to 7.2%, and the unemployment rate in Morgan County was up from 4.9% to 7.0%. Pickett County’s jobless rate jumped from 4.8% to 6.5%.

In the state’s major metropolitan areas, Nashville fared best, at 5.8% unemployment. The unemployment rate in Knoxville was 5.9%, and it was 6.8% in Chattanooga. Memphis’s unemployment rate in December was 9.8%.