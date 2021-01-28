- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County once again has one of the state's 10 highest unemployment...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

By Independent Herald

Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local unemployment rate was up significantly in December, rising from 6.2% to 8.3%, according to figures released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

According to the state’s data, there were a total of 7,842 Scott Countians employed in December, down from 8,085 in November. The number of unemployed Scott Countians rose from 534 in November to 714 in December.

As a result, Scott County’s unemployment rate was tied with Hancock County’s for eighth-highest in the state, just ahead of Clay County at 8.2%.

Lake County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in December, at 10.6%, followed by Perry County at 9.5%, Bledsoe County at 8.8%, McNairy and Decatur counties at 8.6%, and Shelby and Unicoi counties at 8.4%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Williamson County continued to post the state’s lowest jobless rate, at 4.2%, followed by Moore County at 4.6%, Smith County at 4.8%, and Rutherford, Cheatham and Wilson counties at 4.9%. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates were Dickson and Sumner counties at 5.0%, Robertson County at 5.1%, and Knox County at 5.2%.

With the exception of Knox County and tiny Moore County in south-central Tennessee, the counties with the 10 lowest unemployment rates all surrounded Davidson County and were centered in the Nashville metropolitan area. The counties with the state’s highest unemployment rates were evenly disbursed between the western half of the state and the eastern half of the state.

Across Tennessee, unemployment rates increased in all 95 counties in December. The statewide unemployment rate was 6.4%, up from 5.2% in November. The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Anderson County saw its jobless rate jump from 4.6% in November to 5.9% in December, while Campbell County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.4% to 7.1%. The unemployment rate in Fentress County was up from 5.6% to 7.2%, and the unemployment rate in Morgan County was up from 4.9% to 7.0%. Pickett County’s jobless rate jumped from 4.8% to 6.5%.

In the state’s major metropolitan areas, Nashville fared best, at 5.8% unemployment. The unemployment rate in Knoxville was 5.9%, and it was 6.8% in Chattanooga. Memphis’s unemployment rate in December was 9.8%.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Some seriously cold air *may* be headed towards Tennessee

Ben Garrett - 0
Wednesday night's anticipated light snowfall did not materialize here on the Cumberland Plateau, though that didn't stop local school systems from using one of...
Read more
Local News

Good samaritan injured in Winona intersection accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A McCreary County woman who was attempting to render aid at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the S.R. 63-S.R. 456...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more
Local News

Good samaritan injured in Winona intersection accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A McCreary County woman who was attempting to render aid at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the S.R. 63-S.R. 456...
Read more
Local News

Cheerleaders can return to action; attendance restrictions lifted

Independent Herald - 0
Beginning Feb. 1, cheerleaders — along with pep bands and dance teams — can participate at high school basketball games in Tennessee, Gov. Bill...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s active coronavirus cases drop below 100

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in more than 10 weeks, there are fewer than 100 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, according to the...
Read more
Local News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for up to two inches of snow

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties for up to two inches of snow Wednesday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Snow Watch: Two chances for light wintry precipitation over the next 7 days

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A cold start to January has given way to a milder pattern with pleasant temperatures in recent days, but Ol' Man Winter is prepared...
Read more

Opinion: Gov. Lee, it’s time to do right by Tennessee’s high school cheerleaders

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Prior to the start of Friday's District 4-AA showdown with Kingston, Scott High held its annual Senior Night festivities, honoring its senior student-athletes who...
Read more

TWRA investigates pair of ATV accidents on North Cumberland

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a pair of ATV accidents that resulted in serious injuries on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s 33rd covid death reported as numbers continue to decline

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 33rd coronavirus-related death was reported on Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health, as overall numbers continue to improve both locally and...
Read more

Scott County once again has one of the state’s 10 highest unemployment rates

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County once again is among the Top 10 Tennessee counties for unemployment, according to the latest round of jobless data from the TN...
Read more

Snow Watch: Some seriously cold air *may* be headed towards Tennessee

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Wednesday night's anticipated light snowfall did not materialize here on the Cumberland Plateau, though that didn't stop local school systems from using one of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN