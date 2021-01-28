Good samaritan injured in Winona intersection accident

HUNTSVILLE — A McCreary County woman who was attempting to render aid at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the S.R. 63-S.R. 456 intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was struck by another vehicle and seriously injured.

Wendy Taylor, 43, of Pine Knot, was airlifted from Huntsville to a Knoxville hospital after being struck in the 9 p.m. accident.

According to a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, three vehicles were initially involved in the accident, while a fourth vehicle was involved moments later.

The report, filed by THP Trooper Jacob Wisner, indicated that a 2002 GMC Yukon — driven by Terrence Hughett,34, of LaFollette — was eastbound on S.R. 63 when it collided with a 2005 Chevy Malibu, driven by Archie Newport, of Pioneer.

Newport’s vehicle was in the left-turn lane, attempting to turn from S.R. 63 onto S.R. 456. Hughett’s Yukon struck the Malibu, then veered into the west-bound lane of S.R. 63, where it collided with a 2008 Ford Ranger, driven by Allen West, 48, of Oneida.

All vehicles came to an uncontrolled stop within the roadway. Taylor, who was traveling in a vehicle that was not involved in the accident, exited her vehicle and attempted to render aid to the occupants of Hughett’s vehicle when a fourth vehicle — a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Carmen Brooks, 39, of Clinton — came over the hill and struck the Yukon. Taylor was struck as a result and seriously injured.

Taylor was airlifted by Lifestar from a landing zone at Huntsville Middle School football field to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

According to the THP report, none of the drivers of the four vehicles involved in the crash were injured.

Hughett was cited for violation of the due care law and violation of the insurance law. No other charges were filed.