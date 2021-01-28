- Advertisement -
Updated:

Cheerleaders can return to action; attendance restrictions lifted

By Independent Herald

Beginning Feb. 1, cheerleaders — along with pep bands and dance teams — can participate at high school basketball games in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday.

Additionally, attendance restrictions will be lifted at that time.

Currently, attendance is restricted to the immediate households and grandparents of players, along with school staff.

While the governor’s restrictions will be lifted, TSSAA guidelines will remain in place. Prior to the implementation of Lee’s executive order, TSSAA had recommended — though not required — that schools limit attendance to 30% of venue capacity.

The governor’s additional restrictions, which included a ban on the participation of cheerleaders and pep bands, were implemented in December as coronavirus cases skyrocketed in Tennessee.

However, cheerleaders and their families had advocated for the restriction to end.

The governor’s full statement is below:

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings. When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events. The guidance and rules of local education agencies and the TSSAA remain in place, but Executive Order 74 will be suspended effective Monday, February 1. I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”

Independent Herald
