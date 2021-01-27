- Advertisement -
Updated:

Winter Weather Advisory issued for up to two inches of snow

By Independent Herald

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties for up to two inches of snow Wednesday night.

The NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office issued the advisory, which takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and continues through 7 a.m. Thursday morning. The advisory states that motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, and that hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to be well above freezing during the day on Wednesday, but colder air will move into the region late in the day. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight, bottoming out in the low 20s, according to the NWS’s forecast for Oneida.

In an update Wednesday morning, the NWS said that it expects rain to change over to snow on the Cumberland Plateau at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

To the west, the NWS’s Nashville weather forecast office has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Fentress, Pickett and Cumberland counties. It takes effect at 4 p.m. Eastern and continues through 4 a.m. Thursday, for up to two inches of snow.

The NWS has steadily increased its snow accumulation forecast. On Tuesday morning, meteorologists were forecasting a tenth of an inch to half an inch of snow for Oneida. By Tuesday afternoon, that total had been increased to half an inch to an inch. On Wednesday morning, it was doubled again, to one to two inches.

Some weather models, including the NWS’s short-range HRRR model that is relied on heavily by meteorologists, had shown a significant uptick in snow accumulation potential for the northern plateau region. However, the HRRR has since scaled back those totals dramatically for the region.

For more information, see our Eye to the Sky blog.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

