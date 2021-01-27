Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

“He was our No. 1 option,” White said. “This job was offered to one person. I know there’s a lot of rhetoric out there to the contrary, but that’s just not true.”

White’s comments came amid reports that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot — among others — had said “thanks, but no thanks” to job offers from Tennessee.

The initial reaction from fans was mostly negative; Heupel — pronounced “Hype-ul” — was not the big-name hire many had wanted in Knoxville. But it wasn’t immediately clear how much interest there was among proven head coaches in the Vols’ job. Heupel inherits an uncertain situation in the aftermath of Pruitt’s termination one week ago. Tennessee is anticipating NCAA penalties after an internal investigation unveiled significant recruiting violations. White has previously said that those penalties could be “crippling.”

Additionally, several of Tennessee’s starters from the 2020 season entered the transfer portal after Pruitt was terminated. Among them were runningback Eric Gray and linebacker Henry To’o To’o, arguably the team’s best offensive and defensive football players.

Heupel and White are no strangers to one another. Heupel follows White from the University of Central Florida to Tennessee. White was the athletics director at UCF, and hired Heupel to replace Scott Frost three years ago.

The 42-year-old Heupel was a national championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma, and spent nearly a decade on Bob Stoops’ staff at his alma mater. He coached quarterbacks from 2006 to 2010, then spent four seasons as co-offensive coordinator for the Sooners before being fired in 2014.

- Story Continues Below -

After stops at Utah State and Missouri, Heupel received his first head coaching job at UCF in 2018.

Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons in Orlando. He went undefeated in the 2018 regular season before losing in the Fiesta Bowl, finishing with a 12-1 record and a No. 11 national ranking.

In 2019, the Knights were 10-3 and finished second in the AAC’s East Division.

Last season, UCF finished 6-4 after losing several starters who opted to sit out the season due to coronavirus.

White said he was looking for integrity and character, and that he had “no questions” about those values with Heupel.

He also said Tennessee fans had made it clear that they wanted a better offense, and added that “I don’t know how we could do a better job of that” than hiring Heupel.

Heupel’s UCF teams were explosive on the offensive side of the ball, and scored fewer than 30 points just twice last season.

“We’re going to play with tempo,” Heupel said. “We’re going to be the aggressor.”

White said that he “left no stone unturned” in the week-long search for a head coach. But it wasn’t immediately clear how many candidates he targeted or interviewed. At his introductory press conference last week, White was actually asked by a reporter if Heupel was a candidate to join him in Knoxville. He sidestepped the question.

Meeting the press in Knoxville for the first time on Wednesday, Heupel talked at length about his plans, offensively, defensively and on the recruiting trail. He spoke of the need for Tennessee to lock down its borders — perhaps a reference to the highly-touted in-state recruiting class in 2022.

Heupel said there is no more electric atmosphere in college football than Neyland Stadium and that he’s excited to enter the stadium on gameday for the first time next fall. “Let’s go have fun together,” he said.

On the dark cloud of NCAA violations that looms over the program, Heupel said he had a “very frank conversation” with UT leadership about the situation, but called it a “minor speed bump” and said it didn’t deter him from considering the Tennessee job because he feels the future is “very bright” at Tennessee.