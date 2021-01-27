Update: The latest on Wednesday night snow potential

In general, the forecast for this evening’s quick-hitting snow-maker is for declining accumulation totals.

The National Weather Service’s Morristown weather forecast office has halved its snow accumulation predictions for the northern Cumberland Plateau, from 1-2 inches earlier today to 0.5-1 inch now. Additionally, the Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties has been revised and is for up to 1 inch of snow; previously, it was for up to 2 inches of snow. (A separate advisory, issued by NWS-Nashville, is in effect for Fentress, Pickett and Cumberland counties, and is still for up to 2 inches of sow.)

In a Forecast Discussion posted this afternoon, NWS-Morristown noted: “The snowfall totals that are forecast across the northern Cumberland Plateau, central/northern TN Valley are very low confidence.”

The bottom line is that there simply isn’t much precipitation headed our way. Couple that with borderline temperatures, and that isn’t a recipe for substantial accumulations.

We wrote earlier (see below) that the usually reliable HRRR short-range model was depicting a scenario where the bulk of the snowfall was to our north, across Kentucky, while the most substantial rainfall was to our south, and here on the northern plateau we were sort of in between. And as radar returns have fully developed with the system moving in, that is exactly what has happened.

The most recent hourly run of the HRRR continues to be for generally an inch of snow or less here on the plateau. To be perfectly honest, an inch of snow would be a lot. It’s currently looking very unlikely that most areas here actually see an inch of snow.

Because ground temperatures are warm (we were still above freezing as the sun set and the last few days have been quite mild), widespread travel issues aren’t anticipated. With temperatures dropping through the 20s overnight, some isolated to scattered slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Both the Oneida Special School District and the Scott County School System will operate on a two-hour weather delay Thursday to account for the potential for slick road conditions.

The previous post follows…

Light snow is in the forecast for Wednesday night, as a weak disturbance delivers colder air and precipitation to the Mid-South and creates the potential for some minor accumulations. A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, for up to two inches of snow accumulation in Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties.

This should be a low-impact winter weather event. Warm ground temperatures will limit the potential for road conditions to deteriorate, and whatever snow does fall will primarily accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. I’m far from sold that we’re going to see the top-end of the forecasted accumulation amounts materialize.

The setup: As anticipated, temperatures have warmed to near 50 today in advance of the system. Just before 2 p.m. the temperature in Oneida was 48. Not too far to the south, in Crossville, temperatures have surged into the mid 50s.

But colder air is on the way. Locations throughout most of West Tennessee were in the 30s at 1 p.m. Eastern, while Nashville was in the mid 40s and Clarksville was in the upper 30s. That cold air will continue to filter to the east throughout the afternoon and evening.

Rain has developed across much of West Tennessee and will continue moving eastward throughout the remainder of the afternoon. In general, precipitation is a little slower to move towards East Tennessee than was originally anticipated. The mid levels of the atmosphere are dry, and will need some time to saturate before precipitation begins to reach the ground.

The timing: In its latest Forecast Discussion, NWS-Nashville anticipates a rain-to-snow transition to happen in time for the evening commute here on the Cumberland Plateau. They’re on central time, so that would be around 6 p.m. eastern — which lines up with the timing that NWS-Morristown had previously forecasted.

The latest run of the HRRR model is showing precipitation moving into the Scott County area around 6 p.m. this evening. While it could begin as rain, it should mix with and change to snow fairly quickly. This is a quick-hitting system, and snow showers should wind down fairly quickly, within just a few hours.

The potential: Just how much snow will fall? That’s always the question in Tennessee. It was interesting to watch the hourly updates from the HRRR short-range model last night and see it really beef up snow accumulation potential across the northern plateau. That was about the same time that forecasters at the NWS began to bump up their predictions for accumulations.

However, today’s runs of the HRRR have consistently painted a pessimistic picture for snow accumulation. The model is currently showing less than an inch of snow for the northern plateau region. The reason? There just isn’t much precipitation to work with, if the HRRR proves correct. The bulk of the snow will fall to the north across Kentucky, while the bulk of the rain will fall to the south, across the southern plateau and the valley, while here on the northern plateau we’re in the middle with less precip. We’ll see if that pans out.

The bottom line: Ground temperatures are warm, the system will move out quickly, and precipitation will be relatively light. It’s hard to envision much accumulation resulting from this system. And, because of those warm ground temperatures, widespread travel issues shouldn’t be a concern. However, temperatures will drop through the 20s overnight, so residual moisture on roadways will cause some isolated to scattered slick spots, particularly on bridges and overpasses, along with the other usual trouble spots.