Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play

By Matt Stiltner

OLIVER SPRINGSThe guys from The Land of Oz conjured up some wizard dust Tuesday night, putting the District 3-A front-running Indians on upset alert for two-plus periods before Oneida finally found their way, turning a 28-22 halftime deficit into a 57-47 victory.

With the victory, the Indians moved to 12-2 overall and more importantly to 10-0 in district play with 6 to go over the next 3wks.

Trailing by the six points at the break, the Indians clamped down on D, limiting the Cats to three points in third, while turning to the quartet of Kolby Morgan, Noah Buttram, Jeric Huling and Nathan Bowling to get the rally started and comeback completed. Oneida was able to outscore Oliver Springs 18-3 in the third to turn their deficit into a 9-point lead, 40-31, en route to the 10-point victory.

It was Morgan who led the charges in the second half as he scored 11 of his team-high 17 points over the third and fourth periods. Buttram was steady throughout, scoring 14 points before exiting stage right with an ankle injury in the fourth. He is the second starter to go down with an ankle or foot injury in the past week, joining Mason Keeton (foot) on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Huling also reached double figures at 10 points, finishing frequently around the rim. It was an unquestionably quiet night for Bowling as his first points didn’t come until that dominating third period. He finished with seven points. The Indians also got some valuable time and points from Jacob Perry and Reece Marcum. That duo scored a difference-making nine points. Perry finished with five points and Marcum finished with four points.

Things went back and forth in the first period as the teams exchanged the lead on multiple occasions before the Cats settled for a 1-point lead at 11-10 heading into the second. Oneida would bang home five FGs in the stanza, led by Buttram’s two buckets (four points). Also knocking down shots for the Indians were Perry, Huling, and Morgan.

It seemed as if the lid remained on the rim in the second period as J after J went awry, allowing Oliver Springs to build a 6-point lead at 28-22 heading into the break. The Indians were led by Huling and Morgan with four points each in the frame. Oneida’s remaining four points came on buckets by Buttram and Marcum.

Oneida came out of halftime a different team on both ends, turning up the wicks defensively — limiting OS to a mere three points while putting up 18 points to take a 40-31 lead into the fourth. Bowling (finally got up off the slide) and Morgan each scored five points (3+2) to lead the rally. Huling and Buttram tailed the aforementioned duo with four points each.

The teams swapped buckets in the fourth — which was good for the Oneida folks — as the Indians held on to win by 10 points, 57-47. Leading the way in the period was Morgan with six points. Buttram put in two big buckets before leaving. Perry found the net for three points and Marcum and Bowling capped off the night with two points apiece in the stanza.

ONEIDA (57): Perry 5, Huling 10, Buttram 14, Morgan 17, Bowling 7, and Marcum 4.

OLIVER SPRINGS (47): Marlar 6, Daughty 2, McDonald 19, Gouge 2, Barger 8, Melton 7, and Hart 3.

Matt Stiltner
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

