Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

OLIVER SPRINGS — It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a dagger in the Lady Cats early.

A normally tough and feisty bunch from The Land of OZ put up little resistance throughout the contest. The Lady Indians would build leads of 11-2, 36-6 and actually led 42-6 early in the third before the starters exited stage right, giving the youngsters a chance to get some well-earned playing time. When the storm clouds had settled, Oneida claimed a 34-point victory, 53-19.

With the win, the Lady Indians inched closer to the coveted 1-seed, improving to 9-6 overall, 8-0 in district play.

The trio of Gracie Martin, Katelyn Stiltner, and Kelsey Pike led the onslaught with huge first halves. All told this trio would score 33 points, 29 of which came in the first half of play. Leading the way was Martin with 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Stiltner powered in 11 points, nine of which came in the Oneida domination of the second period. Pike finished with nine points, seven of which came in the first half. The Lady Indians’ remaining 20 points came via five points apiece by Jacey Manis and Annaleah Terry, four points from Emily Wisner, and two points apiece from Caroline Bell, Faith Cross, and Ali Smith.

Oliver Springs made a concerted effort to slow the tempo and control the ball in the first period but it was all for naught as the Lady Indians would seize control of the game, taking an 11-2 lead after one. Martin led the way with five points (3+2). Stiltner and Pike each worked the paint for a deuce and Manis banged home a pair from the stripe.

Oneida put the game to bed in the second, outscoring the Lady Cats 25-4 to take a commanding 36-6 lead into the break. It was Stiltner leading the onslaught as she powered up nine points, including an and-one. Martin worked the transition game for three easy buckets and Pike also scored five points (3+2). All told the trio would score 20 points in the frame. The Lady Indians’ remaining five points came via a 3-point play from Manis and a putback by Wisner.

The second half was just a formality. Oneida would build a lead of 42-6 in the third behind buckets from Pike and Martin and a pair of free tosses by Manis before the starters exited for good. The Lady Indians would score one remaining point in the third, a Smith charity toss, to take a 43-12 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Indians would outscore Oliver Springs 10-7 in the fourth to claim the 53-19 victory. Leading the way in the period was Terry with five points — a triple and two charity tosses. Bell and Cross each knocked home buckets and Smith knocked down another charity toss to cap off the scoring.

ONEIDA (53): Pike 9, Manis 5, Bell 2, Terry 5, Cross 2, Smith 2, Martin 13, Stiltner 11, and Wisner 4.

OLIVER SPRINGS (19): Lackey 2, Chaston 6, Butler 2, Gilmore 2, Tarver 2, Bias 2, Armstrong 2, and Yates 1.