- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District...
SportsOneida
Updated:

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

By Matt Stiltner

OLIVER SPRINGS  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a dagger in the Lady Cats early.

A normally tough and feisty bunch from The Land of OZ put up little resistance throughout the contest. The Lady Indians would build leads of 11-2, 36-6 and actually led 42-6 early in the third before the starters exited stage right, giving the youngsters a chance to get some well-earned playing time. When the storm clouds had settled, Oneida claimed a 34-point victory, 53-19.

With the win, the Lady Indians inched closer to the coveted 1-seed, improving to 9-6 overall, 8-0 in district play.

The trio of Gracie Martin, Katelyn Stiltner, and Kelsey Pike led the onslaught with huge first halves. All told this trio would score 33 points, 29 of which came in the first half of play. Leading the way was Martin with 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Stiltner powered in 11 points, nine of which came in the Oneida domination of the second period. Pike finished with nine points, seven of which came in the first half. The Lady Indians’ remaining 20 points came via five points apiece by Jacey Manis and Annaleah Terry, four points from Emily Wisner, and two points apiece from Caroline Bell, Faith Cross, and Ali Smith.

Oliver Springs made a concerted effort to slow the tempo and control the ball in the first period but it was all for naught as the Lady Indians would seize control of the game, taking an 11-2 lead after one.  Martin led the way with five points (3+2). Stiltner and Pike each worked the paint for a deuce and Manis banged home a pair from the stripe.

Oneida put the game to bed in the second, outscoring the Lady Cats 25-4 to take a commanding 36-6 lead into the break. It was Stiltner leading the onslaught as she powered up nine points, including an and-one. Martin worked the transition game for three easy buckets and Pike also scored five points (3+2). All told the trio would score 20 points in the frame. The Lady Indians’ remaining five points came via a 3-point play from Manis and a putback by Wisner.

The second half was just a formality. Oneida would build a lead of 42-6 in the third behind buckets from Pike and Martin and a pair of free tosses by Manis before the starters exited for good. The Lady Indians would score one remaining point in the third, a Smith charity toss, to take a 43-12 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Indians would outscore Oliver Springs 10-7 in the fourth to claim the 53-19 victory. Leading the way in the period was Terry with five points — a triple and two charity tosses. Bell and Cross each knocked home buckets and Smith knocked down another charity toss to cap off the scoring.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

ONEIDA (53): Pike 9, Manis 5, Bell 2, Terry 5, Cross 2, Smith 2, Martin 13, Stiltner 11, and Wisner 4.

OLIVER SPRINGS (19): Lackey 2, Chaston 6, Butler 2, Gilmore 2, Tarver 2, Bias 2, Armstrong 2, and Yates 1.

- Advertisement -
Matt Stiltner
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play

Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — The guys from The Land of Oz conjured up some wizard dust Tuesday night, putting the District 3-A front-running Indians on...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS —  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a...
Read more
Scott

Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship. Down double digits early...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play

Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — The guys from The Land of Oz conjured up some wizard dust Tuesday night, putting the District 3-A front-running Indians on...
Read more
Scott

Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship. Down double digits early...
Read more
Scott

‘So, so big’ — Lady Highlanders snap 17-game losing streak against biggest rival in program-defining moment

Ben Garrett - 0
More than two hours before his team was scheduled to face arch-rival Kingston in an important district showdown on Friday, Scott High’s Jake Wright...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship. Down double digits early...
Read more

County Commission adopts procedures for filling Assessor of Property vacancy

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission last week formally established the procedures for filling a vacancy in the county's assessor of property office. Commissioners approved the...
Read more

E-Edition: January 28, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Vols AD White: Heupel was our No. 1 choice

Sports Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White on Wednesday said that new Vols football coach Josh Heupel was his top option to...
Read more

Oneida survives Oliver Springs upset bid to remain undefeated in league play

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS — The guys from The Land of Oz conjured up some wizard dust Tuesday night, putting the District 3-A front-running Indians on...
Read more

Lady Indians defeat Oliver Springs, 53-19, to remain in control of District 3-A

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
OLIVER SPRINGS —  It didn’t take the Lady Indians long to silence the crowd in Terry Hacker Gymnasium Tuesday night, as Oneida stuck a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN