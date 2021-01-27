Fulton surges late to defeat Scott High

HUNTSVILLE — For a while Tuesday (Jan. 26), Scott High looked like a team primed to win a District 4-AA championship.

Down double digits early to an old nemesis, Knox Fulton, the Highlanders found a stride — knocking down 3-point shots, slashing to the rim, and creating defensive stops. In doing so, they surged back from 11 points down to a 7-point lead in the third quarter.

But when the momentum swung, it swung mightily.

The Falcons closed the third quarter on a 19-2 run to take charge of the game, then the wheels came off completely for Scott High in the fourth. As turnovers mounted, Fulton turned what had been still been a relatively close game entering the final period into a rout, winning 77-53.

Trey Morrow had 26 points to lead Scott High, but no other Highlander finished in double figures. Luke West was closest, with nine points. Trevor McCarty added seven.

Marcellus Jackson and Tyler Lee each scored 19 to lead dFulton. Taj Kimber added 14.

The Highlanders shot the ball well enough, connecting on 46% of their attempts and knocking down six 3-pointers.

But Fulton shot the ball even better, and the free throw line was a key difference in the game.

Less than two minutes into the game, Morrow was fouled on a made bucket and went to the line for an and-one opportunity. That was notable, because the Highlanders did not shoot another free throw the rest of the way. In fact, Fulton was only whistled for four fouls between that point and the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter, and finished with only seven fouls for the entire game.

While Scott High shot just one free throw, Fulton was 11 of 13 from the line.

Fulton has proved to be a vexing opponent for Scott High this season. While the Highlanders are 1-5 in district play, all of their games have been competitive and could have tilted either way … with the exception of the pair of games against the Falcons. In December, Fulton defeated the Highlanders by 18 after leading by as much as 30.

SCOTT (53): Morrow 26, West 9, McCarty 7, Tucker 4, Gray 4, Prewitt 3.

FULTON (77): Jackson 19, Lee 19, T. Kimber 14, Hatchett 8, Sweat 8, D. Kimber 7, Nixon 2.