- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Tennessee's coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline

By Independent Herald

One month ago, Tennessee’s hospitals were filled to capacity with health experts warning that another surge of coronavirus cases tied to Christmas get-togethers could overwhelm the state’s health care system.

A month later, the news is much more positive, as the number of coronavirus-linked hospitalizations in Tennessee is in significant decline.

As of Friday, there were a total of 2,264 coronavirus patients hospitalized across Tennessee, including 621 in intensive care units and 377 on ventilators.

That was down sharply from two weeks earlier, when there were 3,217 people hospitalized with the virus across the state, including 797 in ICU and 469 on ventilators.

The number of people hospitalized on Friday represented the fewest people hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee since Thanksgiving.

In the East Tennessee region — which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County — the hospitalization decline hasn’t been as pronounced, but still notable.

As of mid-week, there were 510 covid patients hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals, including 110 in ICU and 64 on ventilators.

That was down from 575 covid patients a week earlier.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

However, resources remain stretched thin at area hospitals, with only 13 of the region’s 284 ICU beds unoccupied as of the middle of the week. Just about 8% of the region’s total non-ICU adult floor beds were available. Of the 271 ICU patients in East Tennessee’s hospitals, 161 were there for reasons other than coronavirus.

For the week ending Saturday, the TN Dept. of Health reported 464 coronavirus-related deaths across Tennessee. While substantial, that number was down from 651 covid-related deaths the previous week, and 734 the week before that.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Region/State

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline

Independent Herald - 0
One month ago, Tennessee's hospitals were filled to capacity with health experts warning that another surge of coronavirus cases tied to Christmas get-togethers could...
Read more
Local News

With classes in full swing, covid cases remain low

Independent Herald - 0
Three weeks into the new semester and students' return to class, coronavirus cases among school-aged children in Scott County remain low. Since Jan. 1, Scott...
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Gov. Lee, it’s time to do right by Tennessee’s high school cheerleaders

Ben Garrett - 0
Prior to the start of Friday's District 4-AA showdown with Kingston, Scott High held its annual Senior Night festivities, honoring its senior student-athletes who...
Read more
Scott

‘So, so big’ — Lady Highlanders snap 17-game losing streak against biggest rival in program-defining moment

Ben Garrett - 0
More than two hours before his team was scheduled to face arch-rival Kingston in an important district showdown on Friday, Scott High’s Jake Wright...
Read more

Related Stories

Region/State

Tennessee Republicans condemn capitol siege

Independent Herald - 0
Republicans in Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday spoke out against the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier Wednesday. In the midst of a...
Read more
Region/State

Yager re-elected Senate Republican Caucus chair

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE —  Members of the Senate majority met today in Nashville where they voted to reelect Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to a top leadership...
Read more
Region/State

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more
Region/State

LaFollette mayor arrested following TBI probe

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — The mayor of LaFollette has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office,...
Read more
Region/State

Alexander: ‘Millions who love Trump would follow his lead’ on masks

Independent Herald - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dxzqi918H-o U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander on Sunday said that "millions who admire President Trump would follow his lead if he wore a mask when appropriate." The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more

Oneida rolls to 61-41 win over Sunbright in district showdown

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Lady Indians used a well-rounded effort to tighten their grip on the District 3A- standings Friday, downing the preseason favorites from Sunbright...
Read more

Snow Watch: It’s not premature to say winter is on life support

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
One rule of thumb if you're a weather-watcher in this part of the world: Never get carried away and say winter is over. Not...
Read more

Latest News

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
One month ago, Tennessee's hospitals were filled to capacity with health experts warning that another surge of coronavirus cases tied to Christmas get-togethers could...
Read more

With classes in full swing, covid cases remain low

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Three weeks into the new semester and students' return to class, coronavirus cases among school-aged children in Scott County remain low. Since Jan. 1, Scott...
Read more

Opinion: Gov. Lee, it’s time to do right by Tennessee’s high school cheerleaders

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Prior to the start of Friday's District 4-AA showdown with Kingston, Scott High held its annual Senior Night festivities, honoring its senior student-athletes who...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN