Oneida City Park temporarily closes due to covid

Oneida City Park has temporarily closed due to coronavirus quarantines and a death in the family of one of the park’s employees.

The Town of Oneida announced Friday morning that the park will be closed through Tuesday. The park will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Previously, the park had announced shortened hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and opening at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

As of Thursday there were 128 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, a number that is in decline.