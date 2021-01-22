- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida City Park temporarily closes due to covid
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida City Park temporarily closes due to covid

By Independent Herald

Oneida City Park has temporarily closed due to coronavirus quarantines and a death in the family of one of the park’s employees.

The Town of Oneida announced Friday morning that the park will be closed through Tuesday. The park will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Previously, the park had announced shortened hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and opening at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

As of Thursday there were 128 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, a number that is in decline.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Oneida City Park temporarily closes due to covid

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida City Park has temporarily closed due to coronavirus quarantines and a death in the family of one of the park's employees. The Town of...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: It’s not premature to say winter is on life support

Ben Garrett - 0
One rule of thumb if you're a weather-watcher in this part of the world: Never get carried away and say winter is over. Not...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s jobless claims rise sharply

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims are rising sharply in Scott County, and have more than doubled in the two weeks since Christmas. According to data from the TN...
Read more
Local News

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more
Local News

Scott County sees slight uptick of active coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen its active coronavirus cases climb slightly the past two days, from 159 to 171. The number of active covid cases in...
Read more
Local News

The latest: NWS forecasts one to two inches of snow for Cumberland Plateau

Independent Herald - 0
Light snow showers will move into the Cumberland Plateau region late Friday night and continue through Saturday morning, with minor accumulations expected. The National Weather...
Read more
Local News

Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Fentress County, none for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Light snow with minor accumulations is in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more

Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Fentress County, none for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Light snow with minor accumulations is in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather...
Read more

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida City Park temporarily closes due to covid

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Oneida City Park has temporarily closed due to coronavirus quarantines and a death in the family of one of the park's employees. The Town of...
Read more

Snow Watch: It’s not premature to say winter is on life support

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
One rule of thumb if you're a weather-watcher in this part of the world: Never get carried away and say winter is over. Not...
Read more

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN