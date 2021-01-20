- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

By Matt Stiltner

Oneida junior Noah Buttram works with the basketball in the paint during the Indians’ win over Sunbright on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Buttram scored 13 first quarter points at Coalfield on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to help the Indians to their ninth district win of the season | Sarah Dunlap/IH

COALFIELDOneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought hard to prove they belonged. The Jackets put up some huge numbers in the second period (32 points) but the Indians proved to have too many weapons in the end, pulling away to a 77-63 victory. Oneida moved to 11-1 on the year and more importantly remained undefeated in District 3-A at 9-0. Oneida will have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season Thursday night at York.

  The Indians jumped out to an early 25-8 lead behind Buttram power (13 points in the first) before the Jackets caught fire, putting up 32 points (Cole Hines scored 14 of them) in the second period to pull to within six points at the break, 46-40.  Nathan Bowling and a can of D extinguished the pesky Jackets in the second half, as Oneida would outscore Coalfield 31-23 over the third and fourth periods to pull away to the 14pt victory, 77-63.

Leading Oneida offensively was Mr. Steady Bowling. He pumped in a quiet 26 points (if there such a thing) by scoring in every period and knocking home four triples. Kolby Morgan had a big second stanza, scoring 10 of this 16 in the frame. Buttram emptied his can of scoring in the first, putting all 13 of his points in the books during the period. The supporting cast of Jacob Perry, Reece Marcum, Rylin Duncan, Mason Keeton, and Landon Limburg would also play important roles as they combined to score 22 points. Perry eight (two triples), Marcum six, Duncan four, and Keeton and Limburg each hit a pair from the stripe. Hines led the Jackets with 24 points.

Things looked like a rout early as the Indians jumped out to a commanding 17-point lead at the end of one at 25-8 behind Buttram power. Noah would score all 13 of his points in the stanza — five deuces and a triple to power the O. His help came in the form of 3-balls from Bowling and Perry, a pair of deuces from Morgan, and a pair from the stripe by Keeton.

Although the Indians managed to score 21 points in the second (19 by the duo of Morgan and Bowling), Coalfield cut their 17-point deficit to six points at 46-40 behind Hines and a 32-point period. The Morgan-Bowling split break down: Morgan 10 points on a pair of triples and deuces while Bowling buried a triple and knocked home three deuces. Oneida’s remaining two points came via pair of Marcum free throws.

Bowling and the D waking back up in the third helped the Indians more than double their lead as Bowling would nearly match Coalfield’s output of 11 points with 10 points of his own (a pair of deuces and triples) as Oneida would extend their lead to 65-51 after three. The Indians help came in the form of two Duncan buckets, and Perry triple, and two Limburg FTs.

The fourth was just a formality as things slowed down, each team scoring 12 points, allowing the Indians to claim the 77-63 victory. Scoring four points each in the frame were Bowling and Marcum. Perry and Morgan also chipped in with two points each.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

ONEIDA (77): Keeton 2, Perry 8, Buttram 13, Morgan 16, Bowling 26, Marcum 6, Duncan 4, and Limburg 2.

COALFIELD (63): Conlon 6, Hines 24, Gaylon 10, Hawk 2, Basler 2, Hudson 4, and Burgess 15.

- Advertisement -
Matt Stiltner
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: January 21, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida rolls to 61-41 win over Sunbright in district showdown

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Lady Indians used a well-rounded effort to tighten their grip on the District 3A- standings Friday, downing the preseason favorites from Sunbright...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida pulls away from determined Sunbright team to remain unbeaten in district play

Matt Stiltner - 0
Sunbright proved to be a formidable opponent Friday night on The Reservation, but in the end the duo of Kolby Morgan and Nathan Bowling...
Read more
Scott

Fulton comes from behind in the second half to defeat Lady Highlanders, 58-48

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When the shots mattered most, they simply stopped falling for Scott High here Friday night, as Fulton came from behind in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more

Scott County sees slight uptick of active coronavirus cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen its active coronavirus cases climb slightly the past two days, from 159 to 171. The number of active covid cases in...
Read more

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more

Latest News

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN