Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought hard to prove they belonged. The Jackets put up some huge numbers in the second period (32 points) but the Indians proved to have too many weapons in the end, pulling away to a 77-63 victory. Oneida moved to 11-1 on the year and more importantly remained undefeated in District 3-A at 9-0. Oneida will have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season Thursday night at York.

The Indians jumped out to an early 25-8 lead behind Buttram power (13 points in the first) before the Jackets caught fire, putting up 32 points (Cole Hines scored 14 of them) in the second period to pull to within six points at the break, 46-40. Nathan Bowling and a can of D extinguished the pesky Jackets in the second half, as Oneida would outscore Coalfield 31-23 over the third and fourth periods to pull away to the 14pt victory, 77-63.

Leading Oneida offensively was Mr. Steady Bowling. He pumped in a quiet 26 points (if there such a thing) by scoring in every period and knocking home four triples. Kolby Morgan had a big second stanza, scoring 10 of this 16 in the frame. Buttram emptied his can of scoring in the first, putting all 13 of his points in the books during the period. The supporting cast of Jacob Perry, Reece Marcum, Rylin Duncan, Mason Keeton, and Landon Limburg would also play important roles as they combined to score 22 points. Perry eight (two triples), Marcum six, Duncan four, and Keeton and Limburg each hit a pair from the stripe. Hines led the Jackets with 24 points.

Things looked like a rout early as the Indians jumped out to a commanding 17-point lead at the end of one at 25-8 behind Buttram power. Noah would score all 13 of his points in the stanza — five deuces and a triple to power the O. His help came in the form of 3-balls from Bowling and Perry, a pair of deuces from Morgan, and a pair from the stripe by Keeton.

Although the Indians managed to score 21 points in the second (19 by the duo of Morgan and Bowling), Coalfield cut their 17-point deficit to six points at 46-40 behind Hines and a 32-point period. The Morgan-Bowling split break down: Morgan 10 points on a pair of triples and deuces while Bowling buried a triple and knocked home three deuces. Oneida’s remaining two points came via pair of Marcum free throws.

Bowling and the D waking back up in the third helped the Indians more than double their lead as Bowling would nearly match Coalfield’s output of 11 points with 10 points of his own (a pair of deuces and triples) as Oneida would extend their lead to 65-51 after three. The Indians help came in the form of two Duncan buckets, and Perry triple, and two Limburg FTs.

The fourth was just a formality as things slowed down, each team scoring 12 points, allowing the Indians to claim the 77-63 victory. Scoring four points each in the frame were Bowling and Marcum. Perry and Morgan also chipped in with two points each.

ONEIDA (77): Keeton 2, Perry 8, Buttram 13, Morgan 16, Bowling 26, Marcum 6, Duncan 4, and Limburg 2.

COALFIELD (63): Conlon 6, Hines 24, Gaylon 10, Hawk 2, Basler 2, Hudson 4, and Burgess 15.