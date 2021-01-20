- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter
SportsScott
Updated:

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior Callie Carson controls the basketball during the Lady Highlanders’ 56-46 win at Knox Carter on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Carson had 13 points, eight assists and six steals in the game | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.”

That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter on Tuesday, Jan. 19. In other words: it wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but a win is a win.

The Lady Highlanders led most of the game — including by as much as 12 points in the third quarter — as they picked up their second win of the season. But it wouldn’t come as easy as that, as Carter stormed back to take a brief lead late in the third quarter before Scott put the Hornets away.

Sydney Hurst came alive in the second half for Carter. She scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the third and fourth quarters to lead the Hornets’ comeback effort.

Ultimately, though, Carter could not overcome a Scott High defense that forced a multitude of turnovers, and the Hornets were unable to capitalize on the Lady Highlanders’ missed free throws.

The free throw line was just one of the things that made the game less than pretty. Scott High — which had been shooting well from the line in recent weeks — made just 48% of their attempts and missed 6 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter alone.

That is often a recipe for defeat, but something else happened in the fourth quarter: Zoey Terry. The sophomore scored eight points, getting to the rim and scoring off offensive rebounds, to help Scott High stay in front and eventually pull off a 56-46 win. Terry also had a team-leading seven rebounds.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Lady Highlanders started the game strong. Julia Butts knocked down two first quarter 3-pointers to begin her 17-point night, and Scott limited Carter to just five points defensively. Despite a cold start shooting the ball, the Lady Highlanders led by seven after the first quarter.

The lead grew to 12 points by the half, 28-16, before Carter began chipping away at it in the third quarter. Hurst had nine points in the third, while Emily Irwin scored seven in the third to pace the Hornets’ charge.

But Irwin was able to score just once in the fourth quarter, and Scott High changed the pace of the game by jumping into a pressing defense that kept Carter off-balance.

Senior Callie Carson had a big game, with 13 points, eight assists and six steals. Butts finished with four assists and three steals. Julie Lewallen had eight points that proved crucial, and Rachel Garrett had a pair of blocked shots in the fourth quarter.

SCOTT (56): Butts 17, Carson 13, Terry 10, Lewallen 8, Doran 4, B. Jeffers 2, Garrett 2.

CARTER (46): Hurst 20, Irwin 11, McSwain 11, Collins 2, Lampkin 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: January 21, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida rolls to 61-41 win over Sunbright in district showdown

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Lady Indians used a well-rounded effort to tighten their grip on the District 3A- standings Friday, downing the preseason favorites from Sunbright...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida pulls away from determined Sunbright team to remain unbeaten in district play

Matt Stiltner - 0
Sunbright proved to be a formidable opponent Friday night on The Reservation, but in the end the duo of Kolby Morgan and Nathan Bowling...
Read more
Scott

Fulton comes from behind in the second half to defeat Lady Highlanders, 58-48

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When the shots mattered most, they simply stopped falling for Scott High here Friday night, as Fulton came from behind in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more

Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter is set to visit the northern Cumberland Plateau again on Friday, and he could bring with him the region's third light...
Read more

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more

Latest News

Scott comes from behind to defeat Carter, 55-54, in wild finish

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The highlight of Scott High’s 55-54, non-district win over Knox Carter here Tuesday, Jan. 19, was a Trey Morrow buzzer-beater that allowed...
Read more

Lady Highlanders get back into win column with 56-46 victory at Carter

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — “We’re not going to give it back.” That’s how Scott High coach Jake Wright summed up his team’s 56-46 win at Knox Carter...
Read more

Oneida puts away determined Coalfield to remain perfect in district play

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
COALFIELD — Oneida was able to avoid being swarmed Tuesday night in the Jackets nest but it wasn’t without a fight, as Coalfield fought...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN