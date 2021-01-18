- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County's jobless claims rise sharply
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County’s jobless claims rise sharply

By Independent Herald

Unemployment claims are rising sharply in Scott County, and have more than doubled in the two weeks since Christmas.

According to data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 375 total jobless claims filed in Scott County for the week ending Jan. 9, including 73 initial claims and 302 continued claims.

That was up considerably from the week ending Jan. 2, when there were 282 claims filed, including 84 new claims and 198 continued claims.

For the week ending Dec. 26, there were 163 claims filed, including 27 new claims and 136 continued claims.

The 375 jobless claims filed last week represents about 4.4% of Scott County’s current work force.

A rise in unemployment claims is not unexpected after Christmas. Each year, jobless claims rise as seasonal employees hired during the holiday season see their jobs end.

The same is true across the state. There were 21,954 new claims filed statewide last week, up from 16,554 the previous week and 10,198 the week before that.

Unemployment claims have been rising in Scott County since initial claims bottomed out at less than 5,800 for the week ending Nov. 28.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

There were 58,945 continued unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week, up from 51,816 the previous week.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s jobless claims rise sharply

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims are rising sharply in Scott County, and have more than doubled in the two weeks since Christmas. According to data from the TN...
Read more
Local News

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Winter weather chances may diminish for a while

Independent Herald - 0
We haven't had a major snowstorm in the Cumberlands this winter ... and, yet, it has been a relatively snowy winter overall, with multiple...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more
Local News

Scott County sees slight uptick of active coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen its active coronavirus cases climb slightly the past two days, from 159 to 171. The number of active covid cases in...
Read more
Local News

The latest: NWS forecasts one to two inches of snow for Cumberland Plateau

Independent Herald - 0
Light snow showers will move into the Cumberland Plateau region late Friday night and continue through Saturday morning, with minor accumulations expected. The National Weather...
Read more
Local News

Update: Winter weather advisory issued for Fentress County, none for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Light snow with minor accumulations is in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather...
Read more
Local News

Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday

Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter is set to visit the northern Cumberland Plateau again on Friday, and he could bring with him the region's third light...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as...
Read more

Snow Watch: Winter weather chances may diminish for a while

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
We haven't had a major snowstorm in the Cumberlands this winter ... and, yet, it has been a relatively snowy winter overall, with multiple...
Read more

Oneida rolls to 61-41 win over Sunbright in district showdown

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Lady Indians used a well-rounded effort to tighten their grip on the District 3A- standings Friday, downing the preseason favorites from Sunbright...
Read more

Latest News

E-Edition: January 21, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott County’s jobless claims rise sharply

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims are rising sharply in Scott County, and have more than doubled in the two weeks since Christmas. According to data from the TN...
Read more

Covid tragedy: Coach became the third from Henry family to die of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States in March, there have been sporadic stories of tragedy — multiple members of the same family...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN