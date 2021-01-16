Scott County sees slight uptick of active coronavirus cases

Scott County has seen its active coronavirus cases climb slightly the past two days, from 159 to 171.

The number of active covid cases in Scott County as of Saturday was still significantly lower than just a week ago, when there were 233 active cases.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases on Saturday, after reporting 27 on Friday.

Interestingly, Friday’s report included 21 confirmed cases of the virus after there had been 23 confirmed cases reported the previous seven days combined. The number of probable, as a share of all new cases, is at the highest level in Scott County since the pandemic began. Since the start of January, 48% of Scott County’s new cases have been probable cases.

All positive antigen — or rapid — tests are counted as probable cases. In some instances, people who are exposed to confirmed cases and later exhibit certain symptoms consistent with coronavirus are counted as probable cases, as well. The Dept. of Health has ignored the Independent Herald’s requests for insight on why Scott County’s probable cases are so much higher than the rest of the state.

Testing positivity in Scott County over the past week has been just under 18%.

The Dept. of Health has not reported any coronavirus-related fatalities in Scott County in the past three days, after reporting seven in eight days prior to that. One of those fatalities was later retracted, however. At least 31 people in Scott County have died of coronavirus, and 46 have been hospitalized.

Cases remain low in school-age children: There were five new cases reported in school-aged children, ages 6 to 18, in Scott County on Saturday, but overall the number of new cases being reported in school-aged children remains low. There have been 11 cases in school-aged children in the past week, or 13% of the total cases reported during that time. That’s up from last week, when cases among school-aged children made up 10% of the total new cases.

Due to incubation periods, it’s likely too soon to say that a return to school has contributed to that slight increase. Oneida students did not physically return to class until Monday. Scott County students went back to class last week, but most students only attended one day.

It is unclear exactly what effect schools have had on the spread of coronavirus. Prior to the start of the school year in August, school-aged children made up only 11% of the total coronavirus cases in Scott County. That number rose steadily, and in December school-aged kids made up 19% of all new cases in Scott County. However, the number did not drop significantly after schools went virtual and then closed for Christmas break.