Fulton comes from behind in the second half to defeat Lady Highlanders, 58-48

HUNTSVILLE — When the shots mattered most, they simply stopped falling for Scott High here Friday night, as Fulton came from behind in the second half to defeat the Lady Highlanders, 58-48.

Scott High trailed early, then led by a narrow, two-point margin at halftime after a 21-point second quarter that saw Julia Butts score 10 of her team-high 11 points to propel the Lady Highlanders into the lead.

But Scott scored just 17 points in the entire second half, with three field goals in each of the final two periods of play. Part of the ice-cold second half was Fulton’s aggressive defense. The Falcons forced the Lady Highlanders into 17 turnovers. But Scott also struggled to convert shots close to the rim.

Meanwhile, Fulton’s Sammy Taylor had 26 points to lead all scorers. The freshman nearly single-handedly powered her team from behind in the second half.

Scott High sophomore Annalyne Woodward finished with 11 points.

The Lady Highlanders were 12 of 20 from the free throw line, while Fulton was 8 of 11 from the line.

Callie Carson and Zoey Terry each had three assists. Terry also had a pair of blocked shots.

For the game, Scott High shot 39% from the field.

Fulton led 14-10 after a first quarter that saw the Lady Highlanders get to the line eight times but hit only half their attempts. The second quarter saw Scott power its way back, thanks to Butts’ 10 points, which included the Lady Highlanders’ only two 3-point shots of the night.

SCOTT (48): Butts 11, Woodward 11, Terry 7, Doran 7, Garrett 6, Carson 4, Lewallen 2.

FULTON (58): S. Taylor 26, Matthews 8, Bailey 5, Simmons 4, McCoy 4, Knighton 4, Moore 3, J. Taylor 2, Gates 2.