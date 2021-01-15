- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday
NewsLocal NewsWeather
Updated:

Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday

By Independent Herald

Ol’ Man Winter is set to visit the northern Cumberland Plateau again on Friday, and he could bring with him the region’s third light snowfall in a span of eight days.

So far, no watches or advisories have been posted for the plateau region by the National Weather Service. But meteorologists’ confidence is increasing that minor accumulations will occur Friday night and Saturday.

The NWS in Morristown said in its Hazardous Weather Outlook Thursday afternoon that up to two inches of snow will be possible for areas above 3,000 ft. in elevation. That would not include the residential areas of the plateau; only the highest peaks of the Cumberland Mountains. However, light snow accumulations are possible for the rest of the plateau.

“Numerous snow showers are expected Saturday and Saturday evening across much of East Tennessee,” the NWS said in the Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The NWS in Nashville is a bit more bullish on snow chances Friday night, calling for 1 to 2 inches of accumulation for the entire plateau region. In a Special Weather Statement published Thursday afternoon, NWS-Nashville said that “confidence is increasing in snowfall accumulations across Middle Tennessee beginning Friday night, continuing through the day on Saturday, before ending across the Upper Cumberland region Saturday evening.”

It appears likely that a Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for the northern plateau either early Friday morning or Friday afternoon.

The precipitation is associated with a cold front that is expected to pass through the region later Thursday night. The snow that falls will be convective in nature, meaning that precipitation rates could be moderate to heavy at times. Also, accumulation from convective snow showers is difficult to pinpoint. Areas that wind up under heavier bands of snow will receive more accumulation than other areas that are relatively close by.

One reliable weather model, the GFS, is showing 3 to 4 inches of snow accumulation for the northern plateau region. However, it is a bit of an outlier; other models are showing generally an inch or so of accumulation. The usually reliable HRRR short-range model is showing 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Helping to determine how much snow accumulation — if any — occurs is the timing of the system. The snow showers will likely occur through the day on Saturday, which should help limit accumulation somewhat, particularly on roadways, due to the impact of the sun even though it’ll be blanketed by clouds. However, if snow showers are heavy enough, road conditions can still deteriorate during the day Saturday. It’s unlikely that temperatures will warm much above freezing even during the middle of the day.

Further out, another quick round of snow showers is possible late Sunday and early Monday as a weak clipper system races through the region. Some minor accumulations could result from that system, as well, but uncertainty is significant.

After a cold weekend, weather models are depicting a warm-up beginning the middle of next week before colder air returns late in the month. In fact, high temperatures could push 60 degrees within a week.

Before Friday night’s snow chances begin, there’s a 60% chance of rain changing to snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday night’s snowfall chances should not have any impact on high school basketball games that have been scheduled.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday

Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter is set to visit the northern Cumberland Plateau again on Friday, and he could bring with him the region's third light...
Read more
Local News

State reports two more covid deaths in Scott County, as active cases continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, bringing the total number of people who have died...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman

Matt Stiltner - 0
The home-standing Oneida Indians seized control of District 3-A on Tuesday (Jan. 12) night on The Reservation, pulling away from the Blue Devils of...
Read more
Scott

Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

State reports two more covid deaths in Scott County, as active cases continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, bringing the total number of people who have died...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drop below 200

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in just over a month, there are fewer than 200 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County. That news came Tuesday,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Still a lot of potential for wintry weather in the days ahead

Ben Garrett - 0
Friday's "snow day" was well forecasted. Monday's was not. For the fourth time this winter season — and for the second time in 72 hours...
Read more
Local News

No indication of a post-Christmas covid surge in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
With the Christmas holiday more than two weeks past, there were no indications as of Monday that a feared surge of new coronavirus cases...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man killed in Sunday traffic accident

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida driver was killed and another driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Alberta Street Sunday evening. Ronnie Hodges, 65, of Oneida, was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

‘We had no properties. Now we have properties.’

Features Independent Herald - 0
What began as a quest for new industrial properties more than a year ago has led to the Scott County Industrial Development Board being...
Read more

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drop below 200

Local News Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in just over a month, there are fewer than 200 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County. That news came Tuesday,...
Read more

E-Edition: January 14, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Snowfall possible on Cumberland Plateau Friday night and Saturday

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Ol' Man Winter is set to visit the northern Cumberland Plateau again on Friday, and he could bring with him the region's third light...
Read more

State reports two more covid deaths in Scott County, as active cases continue to drop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Wednesday reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, bringing the total number of people who have died...
Read more

Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The home-standing Oneida Indians seized control of District 3-A on Tuesday (Jan. 12) night on The Reservation, pulling away from the Blue Devils of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN