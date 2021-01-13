- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman

By Matt Stiltner

Oneida senior Kolby Morgan drives against a York Institute defender during the Indians’ game against the Dragons at OHS Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

The home-standing Oneida Indians seized control of District 3-A on Tuesday (Jan. 12) night on The Reservation, pulling away from the Blue Devils of Harriman by the final score of 61-49. The victory moved Oneida’s record to 9-1 overall, 7-0 in district play with a huge matchup looming on the horizon Friday night vs Sunbright. The loss drops Harriman to 9-7 overall, 7-1 in district play.

In what could be a preview of the district and region championship games (Sunbright could provide a scare as well), the teams traded punches for nearly three periods of play before Kolby Morgan hit a buzzer-beating triple to end the third (the rim gods were kind). That started a 12-0 run that continued over the first five minutes of the fourth as the Indians built a 55-40 lead (up from 43-40) with 3:10 left to play before settling for the 61-49 win.

On the night, Morgan was solid throughout in leading the Indians with 26 points (including 12 points in the pivotal third period and three triples). It was also nice to have his partner in crime Nathan Bowling back after missing a month due to a high ankle sprain. Bowling would also provide a spark as he finished the game with 16 points (including four triples). Oneida’s remaining 19 points came via the following quartet of players: Jeric Huling with a quiet eight points, Noah Buttram scored five points, Mason Keeton finished the night with four points, and Jacob Perry got in the books with a deuce. Harriman’s leading scorer was Stubbs with 20 points.

The first period of play was a back and forth affair as the teams traded the lead on multiple occasions before Oneida settled for a 20-18 lead. It was Bowling coming off the bench to provide the spark and lead the way with eight points (including a pair of triples). Morgan also played well in the first to the tune of seven points (3-pointer included). Oneida’s remaining five points came via a Keeton bucket and Buttram 3-pointer from the wing.

Round two of the match saw both teams ramp up their defensive efforts as the game remained close. Harriman outscored Oneida 12-10 in the round to knot the score up at 30 heading into the break. The trio of Morgan, Bowling, and Huling did all of the scoring for the Indians in the frame as Morgan scored five points, Bowling buried a triple, and Huling got the rack for a lay up.

Morgan’s play in the third propelled the Indians to a 46-40 lead. Oneida led throughout the frame but by never more than five points until Morgan got a friendly bounce on a buzzer beating triple to cap the third period off. In the period, Morgan would play string music to the tune of 12 points (12 of Oneida’s 16 points). The Indians remaining four points came via a Huling pull up from 15ft and a Bowling take to the rack — lefty style.

Oneida rode the big mo from the Morgan 3-ball into the fourth, scoring the frame’s first nine points over 4:50 to build an insurmountable 55-40 lead at the 3:10 mark, cruising to the 61-49 victory. The fourth was a complete team effort on both ends as six players scored and everyone turned the wick up defensively. Oneida’s 15 points in the frame were as follows: Huling hit two buckets to finish with four points, Bowling buried a triple, Buttram, Perry, and Morgan each hit a bucket, and Keeton scored the game’s final two points with a pair from the stripe.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

ONEIDA (61): Keeton 4, Perry 2, Huling 8, Morgan 26, Buttram 5, and Bowling 16.

HARRIMAN (49) Adkisson 2, Stubbs 20, Douglas 3, Oliver 2, Ray 1, Pelfrey 12, & McCullum 9.

- Advertisement -
Matt Stiltner
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman

Matt Stiltner - 0
The home-standing Oneida Indians seized control of District 3-A on Tuesday (Jan. 12) night on The Reservation, pulling away from the Blue Devils of...
Read more
Scott

Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders lead early, but Alcoa storms back for district win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High led by as much as eight points in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold the advantage against District 4-AA’s top...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s active coronavirus cases drop below 200

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in just over a month, there are fewer than 200 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County. That news came Tuesday,...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders lead early, but Alcoa storms back for district win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High led by as much as eight points in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold the advantage against District 4-AA’s top...
Read more
Sports

Notebook: Taking stock of local basketball teams

Ben Garrett - 0
The first week back in play was a big one for local high school basketball teams. Scott High played three games in five days,...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida boys continue to roll without star player

Matt Stiltner - 0
OAKDALE — our days, four games. That proved no obstacle for the Indians, as the trip to Oakdale Friday night saw Oneida remain undefeated...
Read more
Scott

Kingston downs Scott with last-second free throws

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — District 4-AA’s surprise team of 2021 sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to sink Scott High here Saturday afternoon, defeating...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida boys continue to roll without star player

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
OAKDALE — our days, four games. That proved no obstacle for the Indians, as the trip to Oakdale Friday night saw Oneida remain undefeated...
Read more

Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

Education Independent Herald - 0
COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University's dean's list for the fall semester. The dean's list was announced...
Read more

Scott County will appoint assessor of property in February

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Government will fill its vacancy in the Assessor of Property's office in February. Scott County Commission will be tasked with appointing...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida pulls away late for a 61-49 win over Harriman

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The home-standing Oneida Indians seized control of District 3-A on Tuesday (Jan. 12) night on The Reservation, pulling away from the Blue Devils of...
Read more

Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as...
Read more

Lady Highlanders lead early, but Alcoa storms back for district win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High led by as much as eight points in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold the advantage against District 4-AA’s top...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN