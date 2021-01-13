- Advertisement -
Updated:

Lady Highlanders lead early, but Alcoa storms back for district win

By Independent Herald

Scott High freshman Rachel Garrett goes to the floor to tie up the basketball against a trio of Alcoa players during the Lady Highlanders’ game against the Tornadoes in Huntsville on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High led by as much as eight points in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold the advantage against District 4-AA’s top team here Tuesday (Jan. 12), as Alcoa rebounded to claim a 63-42 win and remain unbeaten in league play.

The Lady Highlanders jumped to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter before Alcoa surged back. The Tornadoes closed the first half on a 33-9 run to take a 34-18 lead into the intermission.

The second quarter was the downfall for the Lady Highlanders. In that 8-minute stretch, Alcoa went on a 21-5 run to build the commanding halftime advantage. The other three quarters were close to even. In fact, Scott was able to cut Alcoa’s advantage to as close as 13 at one point in the fourth quarter before the Tornadoes finished strong.

Julia Butts scored 14 to lead Scott High in scoring. The senior was held without a field goal after the first quarter, but shot 9 of 10 from the free throw line. As a team, the Lady Highlanders connected on 71% of their free throws — a season high. Scott was 17 of 24 from the line, compared to just 6 of 10 by Alcoa.

Butts also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Lady Highlanders in each category. Callie Carson scored 11 points and knocked down a pair of 3-point shots.

Alcoa was led by a balanced attack of Brianna Ridge, Karli Haworth and McKenzie Wilburn. Ridge and Haworth finished with 15 points each, while Wilburn had 13.

Scott High’s strong start was fueled by Butts, who had seven of her 14 in the opening period. Annalyne Woodward added four points, and the Lady Highlanders’ defense held Alcoa without a field goal early.

But Ridge began to assert herself later in the first period, scoring six points as Alcoa battled back to tie the game.

The second quarter was all about Alcoa, as seven different players scored to power the 21-5 run.

Scott High’s offensive woes continued in the third quarter, as the Lady Highlanders managed just one field goal — a 3-pointer by Carson.

SCOTT (42): Butts 14, Carson 11, Woodward 4, Lewallen 4, Terry 2, Garrett 2, Doran 2, Duncan 2, Young 1.

ALCOA (63): B. Ridge 15, Haworth 15, Wilburn 13, Bremer 8, M. Ridge 7, Dean 3, Hodge 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
