Alcoa uses free throw line, hot shooting to knock off Scott, 75-64

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High fell behind by double digits early, rebounded to cut Alcoa’s lead to one at the half and led by as much as five points early in the third quarter, but ultimately fell to the Tornadoes, 75-64.

The loss dropped the Highlanders to 0-3 in District 4-AA play, while Alcoa remains unbeaten in league play.

Trey Morrow scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Luke West scored 20. West had his best shooting night of the season, hitting six of nine 3-point attempts.

But Alcoa’s Taishaun Cates scored 23 points, and the difference was the free throw line.

Scott High got to the line just six times, making four attempts. By contrast, Alcoa got to the line 21 times, hitting 18. The Tornadoes were whistled for just two fouls the entire second half, and only eight for the game.

Alcoa jumped to an 11-point lead early, before Scott High slowly clawed back. The Tornadoes scored 24 points in the opening period, behind 10 points by Cates. Morrow scored six to help the Highlanders stay within striking distance despite the Tornadoes’ fast start.

The second quarter was all about West. He had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, to power a 21-14 lead as Scott cut the lead to one point at the half.

A 3-point play by Morrow to start the third quarter gave the Highlanders their first lead of the night. West hit a 3-pointer the next trip, and Scott was suddenly up by five.

But after that foul call on Morrow’s bucket to start the half, Alcoa would be whistled for only one foul the rest of the way.

Morrow scored eight points in the third quarter, West hit another 3-pointer, and Cash Tucker and Grey Todd each had four points. But Drew Napier hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for Alcoa to help the Tornadoes stay in front as the fourth quarter began.

The score was tied at 52 late in the third quarter before Alcoa finished on a 23-12 run, nearly half of it coming from the free throw line.

SCOTT (64): Morrow 24, West 20, Tucker 8, Storey 6, Todd 4, Prewitt 2.

ALCOA (75): Cates 23, Carter 17, Anderson 11, Jackson 9, Napier 8, Harris 7.