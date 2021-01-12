Scott’s active coronavirus cases drop below 200

For the first time in just over a month, there are fewer than 200 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County.

That news came Tuesday, the same day the TN Dept. of Health also reported the 30th coronavirus-related death in Scott County.

There are currently 195 active cases of Covid-19 in the local community. That’s down significantly from a high of 363 just four days before Christmas. The last time there were fewer than 200 cases of the virus was on Dec. 10, when there were 196. There had been as many as 333 active cases just before Thanksgiving, but that number had dropped as low as 135 in early December, before a second surge of the virus began.

The Dept. of Health has reported just eight new cases of Covid-19 in the past 48 hours, the lowest two-day total in Scott County since Dec. 3-4.

Testing positivity in Scott County for the past week has been 22%. There were no new test results reported on Tuesday; all of the new cases were probable cases. In the past 72 hours, there have been just two confirmed cases of the virus reported, along with 21 probable cases.

As the number of new cases in Scott County continues to decline, deaths are still catching up with the surge of cases seen in December. The Dept. of Health has reported four deaths related to the virus in the past five days, and five deaths in the past seven days. The case fatality ratio in Scott County is now 1.4%.

Statewide, there were nearly 150 new deaths reported on Tuesday, and the total number of deaths now linked to coronavirus in Tennessee has surpassed 8,000.