Updated:

Oneida man killed in Sunday traffic accident

By Independent Herald

An Oneida driver was killed and another driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Alberta Street Sunday evening.

Ronnie Hodges, 65, of Oneida, was killed in the accident, which closed U.S. Hwy. 27 in south Oneida for a period of time while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

Hodges died after a vehicle crossed the center line of the highway and crashed into his 1999 Jeep Cherokee. A third vehicle was also caught up in the accident.

The accident occurred near the Scott Farmers Co-Op.

According to a preliminary report from THP, Hodges was northbound on U.S. 27 when a southbound 2014 Ford Explorer crossed into the northbound lane and first struck a 2008 Ford Ranger, then collided with his Cherokee.

The driver of the Explorer, Amanda Harness, 28, of Oneida, was injured in the accident. The driver of the Ranger, Anna Philllips, 56, of Winfield, was not injured.

A juvenile passenger in Harness’s vehicle was also uninjured.

According to the THP’s report, Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt. Phillip was wearing a seatbelt.

Phillips was able to bring her vehicle to a stop off the highway. Both Hodges’ vehicle and Harness’s vehicle came to uncontrolled stops after the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.

Independent Herald
