Oneida boys continue to roll without star player

OAKDALE — our days, four games. That proved no obstacle for the Indians, as the trip to Oakdale Friday night saw Oneida remain undefeated in district play, downing the Eagles 68-34. With the 34-point victory, the Indians moved to 8-1 overall, 6-0 in district play.

Leading the charge to victory was the powerful, dynamic duo of Kolby Morgan and Noah Buttram. The duo would combine to score 45 points in only three quarters of play as Morgan pumped in a game high 27 points (four triples) and Buttram worked the paint for 18 powerful points. The trio of Mason Keeton, Jeric Huling, and Landon Limburg would score six points each, Rylan Duncan and Hayden Brawner scored two points each, and Jeb Spradlin banged home a charity toss.

Oneida jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one period behind the trio of Morgan, Buttram, and Huling. Morgan worked the break and arc to score nine points in the frame. Buttram worked the paint for six points, and Huling bedazzled the gym on his takes to the rack, finishing the stanza with four points.

The Indians turned up the offense in the second as they scored a whopping 25 points, taking a 44-24 lead into the break. In the frame, it was the Buttram show as he continued to dominate in the paint (10 points on five easy look buckets). Limburg got untracked as he scored six points behind a triple, deuce, and charity toss. Keeton and Morgan would four points each while Spradlin capped off the scoring with a lone free throw.

Any Oakdale hopes at a comeback were quickly dashed in the third (second half in general) as Morgan went off in the third (14 points) while the Indian D limited the Eagles to a mere 10 points in the half. All in all, Oneida would lead 60-33 heading into the fourth before wrapping up the 68-34 victory.

In the third, Morgan would hit a total of three triples on his way to 14 points. Oneida’s remaining four points in the frame came via buckets by Keeton and Buttram. In the fourth, the Indians got lone buckets from Huling, Duncan, and Brawner.

ONEIDA (68): Keeton 6, Huling 6, Morgan 27, Buttram 18, Duncan 2, Limburg 6, Brawner 2, and Spradlin 2.

OAKDALE (34): Barber 13, Vera 3, Gregory 16, Allen 2.

Oneida 71, Clarkrange 39

Oneida stepped out of district play Thursday night to make up an earlier game lost due to covid, taking on an outmanned Clarkrange team on The Reservation. When things were said and done, a major scalping had taken place, as the Indians feasted on the Buffaloes early and often en route to a 71-39 pasting.

Leading the 10-player scoring parade was the one-two punch of Kolby Morgan and Jeric Huling. The duo teamed up to score 35 points in just three quarters of action as Morgan finished the night with 22 points and Huling knocked home 13 points. The supporting cast did a tremendous job on the night as Jacob Perry was good for eight points, Noah Buttram had seven7 points, Mason Keeton and Hayden Brawner each scored five points, Rylan Duncan finished the night with four points, Reece Marcum was good for three points, and Jed Spradlin and Sam Bell had two points apiece.

The Indians came out scorching hot as seven players helped them build 13–point lead after one period at 24-11 behind the power of the 3-ball (five in the period). Perry knocked down a pair from behind the arc to lead the scoring with 6 points in the frame. Keeton and Huling would each knock down a triple as both players scored five points in the frame. The remaining eight points came via a Buttram triple, buckets from Marcum and Duncan, and a charity toss from Morgan.

Morgan would come to life in the second and Huling would remain hot as Oneida would extend their lead to 17 points heading into the break, 44-27. In the period, Morgan would go 3-ball, deuce, deuce, 3-ball, charity toss, and charity toss to finish the stanza with 12 points. Huling zigged and zagged his way through the D to score six points. Oneida’s remaining bucket came via Spradlin.

The jugular was breached in the third as Oneida absolutely put the defensive clamps on the Buffaloes and Morgan remained hot as the Indians outscored Clarkrange 20-4 in the frame to extend their lead to 33 points, 64-31. Morgan once more led the way with nine points in the frame. Buttram would chip in with four points, Perry, Huling and Duncan each hit a bucket, and Marcum banged home a charity toss.

With the clock running in the fourth, Oneida would cruise to a 71-39 victory. The Indians did manage to score seven points in the frame as Brawner would score five and Bell capped off the scoring with a deuce.

ONEIDA (71): Keeton 5, Perry 8, Huling 13, Morgan 22, Buttram 7, Marcum 3, Spradlin 2, Duncan 4, Bell 2, and Brawner 5.

CLARKRANGE (39): LaRue 4, Cottle 8, Smith 3, Cantrell 2, Shaver 2, Josh Durham 8, Coddell 2, Beaty 4, Housley 2, Byrd 2, and Hayes 2.

Oneida 64, Wartburg 49

WARTBURG — Oneida was able to excise years of demons in the Dawg Pound Tuesday (Jan. 5), pounding their arch-nemesis from Wartburg by the final score of 64-49. With the victory, Oneida improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in district play, setting up a huge week on The Reservation this week, as Harriman and Sunbright will come calling.

The night belonged to Jeric Huling as the Dawgs had no answer to his quickness and ability to get to the rack with ease, some 14 times to be exact as Huling would finish the night with a game-high 28 points.

Kolby Morgan was also solid as usual, pumping in 14 points. A six-pack of teammates would contribute to the victory and find the books as Jacob Perry was hot early and finished the night with eight points, Mason Keeton stuck home the daggers late in finishing with five points, Noah Buttram did the dirty work in going for four points, Reece Marcum and Rylan Duncan contributed two points each to the cause, and Jeb Spradlin would score a single point from the stripe.

The first period saw Oneida build a 6-point lead at 15-9 behind solid D and the play of Huling and Perry. Huling and Perry would each score six points in the frame. Oneida’s three remaining points came via Morgan bucket, and a Spradlin charity toss.

Huling remained hot in the second and Morgan would come to life as Oneida would extend their lead to 17 points heading into the break, doubling up the Dawgs 34-17. Huling showed his ability to find the rack to the tune of eight points in the frame. Morgan hit Oneida’s first triple, finishing the frame with five points. Scoring two points each was Perry, Buttram, and Duncan.

Jeric! Jeric! Jeric! He torched the Dawgs in the third — hitting six deuces and finishing with 12 points as the Indians would lead 49-34 heading into the fourth. Oneida’s remaining three points came via a Morgan bucket and charity toss.

Any hope Wartburg had of potentially rallying in the fourth was quickly put to rest as Keeton quickly buried a triple and short J while Morgan drove his way to four points as the Indians quickly extended their lead 58-34 before putting things on cruise, finishing with a 64-49 victory. Oneida’s remaining six points in the frame came via buckets by Huling, Marcum, and Buttram.

ONEIDA (64): Keeton 5, Perry 8, Huling 28, Morgan 14, Marcum 2, Spradlin 1, Buttram 4, and Duncan 2.

WARTBURG (49): Davis 2, Branstetter 2, Johnson 21, Jones 13, Thomas 8, and Knight 3.