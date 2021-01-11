Lady Indians continue to roll in District 3-A

OAKDALE — Despite a lackluster first half of play, the Lady Indians’ trip down U.S. Hwy. 27 to Oakdale ended in a rout — 69-36 — as Oneida improved to 7-5 overall and, more importantly, to 6-0 in district play.

Oneida was able to open up a 37-23 lead heading into the break behind the 3-point shooting and offensive output of Kelsey Pike, Jacey Manis and Gracie Martin. In the first half of play, that trio combined to score 36 of Oneida’s 37 points. Pike led the party with 16 points (four triples). Martin and Manis each scored 10 points in the half.

The third period sealed the deal as the Lady Indians made a conserted effort to get Katelyn Stiltner involved on the offensive end (six points with many more opportunities) while opening up a can of swarm on the defensive side of things, outscoring the Lady Eagles 14-3 to build an insurmountable lead, 51-26.

The fourth period saw Coach West empty his bench and Braelyn Russ took full advantage by scoring eight points to help the final margin of victory extend to 33 points, 69-36.

On the night, Pike led the way with 19 points overall (knocking home five triples). Manis also rode the 3-train to the tune of 13 points (three bombs). Martin scored about every way possible to finish the night with 12 points. Others helping aide in the rout were Russ with 8 points, and Stiltner worked the paint for six points. The quartet of Caroline Bell, Emily Wisner, Raylie Bush and Grace Shoemaker completed the scoring. Bush buried a triple, Bell hit a bucket and charity toss for three points, Wisner banged home 3 free throws, and Shoemaker hit a lay up.

The Lady Indians dialed long distance in the first, hitting five triples en route to building a 10-point lead after one, 23-13. Pike was the hottest as she found the scoring book to the tune of 11 points—including three triples. Martin and Manis also dialed up long distance as Martin hit a triple, short J, and a charity toss to finish the frame with six points and Manis scored five points in the frame. Bell also finished the frame with a charity toss.

The second period saw a sluggish period but Oneida was able to extend their lead to 14 points, 37-23, heading into the break. The trio of Pike, Manis, and Martin continued to carry the load as Pike and Manis each buried a triple and deuce to finish the frame with five points and Martin scored four points.

- Story Continues Below -

Things got physical on both ends in the third as the Lady Indians turned up the intensity defensively while getting Stiltner involved on the block. When the dust had settled on the frame, Oneida led 51-26. Stiltner finished the frame with six points, Bush and Manis each banged home triples, and Martin went lefty for a deuce.

The fourth was just a formality, as Oneida would outscore Oakdale 18-10 in wrapping up the 69-36 victory. In the frame, Russ hit for eight points including a triple. Pike would cap off her scoring with a triple, Wisner would hit 3 charity tosses, and Bell and Shoemaker would each score 2 points.

ONEIDA (69): Russ 8, Pike 19, Bush 3, Shoemaker 2, Manis 13, Bell 3, Martin 12, Stiltner 6, and Wisner 3.

OAKDALE (36): Tilson 4, Miller 11, Hamby 5, and Jones 16.

Oneida 59, Oliver Springs 32

The Oneida Lady Indians were rude hosts to their arch-nemesis from Oliver Springs on Thursday night on The Reservation as they downed the Lady Cats by the final score of 59-32 to remain in control of District 3-A. With the victory, the Lady Indians improved to 6-5 overall, 5-0 in district play.

Leading the charges in double figures were the duo of Katelyn Stiltner and Kelsey Pike. Stiltner helped the Lady Indians seize control of the battle in the third as she went off for 11 of her game high 15 points in the frame, as Oneida would outscore OS 22-7 in the third to put the game to rest. Pike went deep four times as she finished with 13 points. When that duo exited stage right after three, it was Oneida ahead by the score of 50-21 — meaning they had outscored the Lady Cats. Seven other ladies found their way into the scorebox in helping with the rout: Jacey Manis chipped in with seven points, Gracie Martin finished the night with six points, Caroline Bell and Annaleah Terry scored five points apiece, and Braelyn Russ and Faith Cross each scored four points.

Oneida came out working the ball around as six different players would score in the first as the Lady Indians built a 22-5 lead before a buzzer beating triple made it 22-8 after one. Manis did all of her damage in the first as she finished the stanza with seven points. Martin and Pike each scored four points, Stiltner started the scoring with an old fashioned 3-point play, and Bell and Cross each scored a deuce in the frame.

Things got a bit sloppy in the second as Oneida would only score six points but the Lady Cats would match, allowing the Lady Indians to maintain their 14-point lead, 28-14. In the frame, Pike would bury a triple, Russ hit a step back, and Stiltner buried a charity toss.

The game was put away in the third behind the powerful play of Stiltner in the paint and the three-ball. The Lady Indians more than doubled their lead in the third, extending it from 14 points to 29 points at 50-21. All in all, Stiltner finished the stanza with 11 points on six shots — working the paint to perfection. The 3-ball was also falling as Pike knocked a pair down and Bell drained one from the corner pocket. Capping off the scoring in the stanza was Martin with a pair of charity tosses.

With the benches cleared and all the players seeing the court, things went back and forth in the fourth as Oneida would settle for a 27-point victory, 59-32. In the frame, Terry would bury a triple and two charity tosses to finish the frame with five points. Russ and Cross also scored baskets in the frame.

ONEIDA (59): Russ 4, Pike 13, Manis 7, Bell 5, Terry 5, Cross 4, Martin 6, and Stiltner 15.

OLIVER SPRINGS (32): Lackey 3, Chaston 5, Gilmore 5, Tarver 10, Bias 6, Elliott 1, and Duggins 2.

Oneida 46, Wartburg 34

WARTBURG — If there is such thing as an ugly win, Oneida found it at the Dawg Pound Tuesday (Jan. 5). The Lady Indians overcame 22 turnovers and only 18 field goals, managing to win in a tough gym to play by 12 points, 46-34. With the victory, Oneida remained in control of District 3-A with lots of games left to be played in the coming days.

Leading the troops to victory with 13 points each were Kelsey Pike and Jacey Manis. Emily Wisner also answered the bell, finishing the night with 10 points. Oneida’s remaining 10 points came via seniors Gracie Martin with eight points and Katelyn Stiltner with two points.

The Lady Indians came out hot before the turnovers became a factor, building an early 11-3 lead —forcing a Wartburg timeout before settling for a 17-9 lead after one. In the frame, Pike and Manis would lead the way as both players hit 3s. Pike finished the frame with six points and Manis pumped in five points. Oneida’s remaining six points came via a Martin layup, Stiltner 15-footer, and a Wisner putback.

Oneida looked to remain in control in the second, building a quick 22-13 before the Lady Dawgs closed the half on a 7-0 run to pull to within 2 points at the break, 22-20. Oneida’s five points in the frame came via two buckets from Martin and a charity toss by Wisner.

Wartburg would come out and bury a quick triple to take a 23-22 lead before things got ugly and defensive. The Lady Dawgs would only score two more points in the frame while Pike and Manis helped the Lady Indians to a 31-25 lead heading into the fourth. Pike would once more hit a triple in scoring five points in the frame while Manis would finish the frame with four points.

The Lady Indians would remain in control in the fourth behind the play of Wisner, pulling away to the 12-point victory, 46-34. The senior would put the Lady Dawgs away as she nearly matched their 9-point output with seven points of her own, including a triple. Oneida’s remaining eight points came on two buckets and four charity tosses as Manis hit a basket and a pair from the stripe, a Martin bucket, and a pair of charity tosses by Pike.

ONEIDA (46): Pike 13, Manis 13, Martin 8, Stiltner 2, and Wisner 10.

WARTBURG (34): Johnson 2, Keathley 10, Redmon 3, Davis 15, and Byrge 4.