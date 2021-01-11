Close but not quite for upset-minded Lady Highlanders

KINGSTON — One of the oldest cliches in sports was proven true here Saturday afternoon, as the home-standing Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Scott High, 59-41, in a game that was not as lopsided as the final score indicated.

Kingston out-scored the Lady Highlanders 33-19 in the second half to pull away for the 18-point win after trailing at various points in the first half and leading by just four points at halftime.

Offense has been an issue for the fledgling Lady Highlander team most of the way this season, and that again proved to be an issue on Saturday, as Scott scored just five points in the third quarter while watching Kingston turn its 4-point halftime lead into a 12-point advantage as the final period began. The Lady Highlanders had scored just eight points in the second period.

Early on, though, Scott was taking it to Kingston, thanks to a big night by senior Julia Butts. She had a team-high 22 points, including 10 in the first period, as the Lady Highlanders jumped out to a quick lead.

The first period ended in a 14-14 tie, but the Lady Highlanders would lead again in the second quarter before Kingston took the lead for good.

The game, Scott’s second in less than 24 hours, saw the Lady Highlanders again denied an opportunity for a signature win after they took Cosby to the wire in Huntsville one night earlier.

Still, Scott High’s young basketball team — which features just two seniors and a lot of new faces who have never contributed at the varsity level — appears to be making progress under first-year head coach Jake Wright. The Lady Highlanders’ only win of the season came at Wartburg in early December, after Julie Lewallen knocked down a late 3-point shot to lift her team to a 1-point win over the Bulldogs.

- Story Continues Below -

Scott was scheduled for two home games this week — both of them district games, against Alcoa and Fulton, the top two teams in the district.

SCOTT (41): Butts 22, Duncan 6, Carson 3, Doran 3, Woodward 2, Lewallen 2, Garrett 2.

KINGSTON (59): Neal 20, Brockett 15, Fritz 11, Lemons 8, Guillemet 3, Tyon 2.

Cosby 77, Scott 69

HUNTSVILLE — Cosby coach Cody Lowe was proud of his team’s 77-point performance here Friday evening. After the game, he said it was a good thing his team scored big, because they needed every point to outlast an upset-minded Lady Highlander team.

Scott High turned in a good offensive performance in its own right, scoring a season-high 69 points and leading in the final two minutes before ultimately falling to the Eagles, 77-69.

Senior Callie Carson had a big night for Scott High, finishing with 25 points. Cosby senior Bralyn McGaha had a big night of her own, with 28 points. The ex-factor was Cosby’s Leia Groat, who finished with 21 points.

Scott High had three other players finish in double figures: Julia Butts with 11, Bryanna Doran with 10, and Rachel Garrett with 10.

Butts also had eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a big night.

The Lady Highlanders shot 19 of 29 from the free throw line, a season-best 66%. Ultimately, though, missed free throws were an issue; Scott missed six in the final period.

McGaha, meanwhile, knocked down 9 of 10 free throws all by herself in the fourth quarter, as Cosby finished 23 of 30 from the line.

The game was tied with under two minutes to play, then Jenna Byrge knocked down a 3-point shot to give her team the late lead. That might have been the difference, had Kinley Coggins not answered with a 3-pointer on Cosby’s next possession to tie the game. Scott then missed a pair of free throws with the game tied, and Cosby’s McGaha hit two free throws at the other end to take the lead for good.

SCOTT (69): Carson 25, Butts 11, Doran 10, Garrett 10, Terry 7, Byrge 3, Lewallen 3.

COSBY (77): B. McGaha 28, Groat 21, Johnson 10, G. Myers 7, Ford 5, Coggins 3, T. McGaha 2, Hall 1.

Cosby 63, Scott 30

COSBY, Tenn. — In a rematch at Scott High just three days later, the Lady Highlanders would put 69 points on the board and take a potential Class A substate team to the wire. But in Tuesday’s first matchup in Cocke County, it was never close.

Cosby limited Scott to a season-low 30 points and cruised to a 63-30 win, with Tennessee Miss Basketball candidate Bralyn McGaha scoring 21 points and Leia Groat adding 18.

No Lady Highlander finished in double figures; Callie Carson was the leading scorer, with eight points.

Scott was limited to 33% shooting and was just 40% from the free throw line.

Rachel Garrett had seven rebounds to lead the Lady Highlanders on the boards. Zoey Terry and Kalin Jeffers each had two steals.

SCOTT (30): Carson 8, Woodward 5, Lewallen 5, R. Price 4, Doran 4, Garrett 2, B. Jeffers 2.

COSBY (63): B. McGaha 21, Groat 18, Ford 11, Keller 5, G. Myers 3, Hall 3, Ottinger 2.