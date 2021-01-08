- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott’s Callie Carson is a winner in state essay contest

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior Callie Carson was East Tennessee’s first place winner in the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Civics Essay Contest for 2020.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School senior Callie Carson was a winner in the Tennessee Secretary of State Office’s 2020 Civics Essay Contest, Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Friday morning. The essay contest was for students who served as poll officials during the Nov. 3 election.

Carson was one of three first-place winners across the state, one in each division. Other winners in the East Division included second place Abbigail Miller from Cumberland County High School in Crossville, and third place McKenna Garren from Loudon High School.

Winners in Middle Tennessee were first place Matthew Shipley of Pope John Paul II High School in Sumner County, second place Bailey Glen of Warren County High School, and third place Tucker Mountain of Livingston Academy. In West Tennessee, winners included first place Gena Ann Parker of Millington Central High School, second place Sydni Aylor of Bolivar Central High School, and third place Avery Pace of Lexington High School.

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee resident, age 16 or older, who is enrolled in a public, charter or private school or home school association, who worked as a poll official during early voting or on Election Day for the Presidential election. Essays were judged on creativity, organization, development of ideas and response to the theme, civic duty.

Contest winners all received a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship. Carson and the other two first-place winners received a $1,000 scholarship. The second-place winners received a $500 scholarship. The third-place winners received a $250 scholarship.

“I commend all of the students who stepped up to serve as poll officials for the November election. They performed critical polling site tasks, which helped their local election commission run a safe and secure election,” said Hargett. “By participating, these students saw the civic process in action and are now more prepared to be actively engaged citizens and our next generation of leaders.”

