Scott County will appoint assessor of property in February

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Government will fill its vacancy in the Assessor of Property’s office in February.

Scott County Commission will be tasked with appointing a property assessor. Anthony “Tony” Sexton died on Dec. 19. Commissioners are currently scheduled to consider applicants for the office at their regular session on Feb. 16.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals told the Independent Herald that three people have expressed an interest in the office. However, their candidacy for the position is not official because county government has not yet begun accepting formal applications. That won’t happen until after the commission next meets on Jan. 19.

“That is when the commission will officially accept the procedure established for the replacement,” Tibbals said.

Sexton had just begun his second term as Assessor of Property, winning re-election in an uncontested bid in August. He was originally elected in 2016, after a lengthy career in the assessor’s office.

Whomever is appointed by County Commission will serve through August 2022, when the office will be back on the ballot.

In the meantime, managing the assessor’s office is Tiffany Jeffers, a long-time employee of the office. She is the deputy assessor of property.