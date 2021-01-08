Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. The dean’s list was announced on Friday.
Among them:
• Hunter Barnhart, Oneida
• Will Barnhart, Oneida
• Jailin Burress, Huntsville
• Aaron Carson, Robbins
• Jagger Coffey, Huntsville
• Teresa Cooper, Oneida
• Caleb Crabtree, Huntsville
• Benjamin Cross, Robbins
• Lily Cross, Robbins
• Jaymie Davis, Oneida
• Bryce Duncan, Robbins
• Madison Dunlap, Oneida
• Faith Fairchild, Oneida
• Mattelyn Franklin, Oneida
• Macy Griffith, Pioneer
• Samantha Hamza, Oneida
• Noah Hiatt, Oneida
• Jacob Hughett, Huntsville
• Alea Jones, Winfield
• Alexandria Jones, Winfield
• Ekaterina Kidd, Oneida
• Raileigh Laxton, Helenwood
• Jordan Leeds, Oneida
• Ansley Marcum, Winfield
• Emily Marcum, Helenwood
• Grant Marcum, Helenwood
• Jackson Martin, Oneida
• Megan Miller, Pioneer
• Haley Myers, Pioneer
• Rebecca Pryor, Oneida
• Kira Robbins, Oneida
• Evan Roberts, Huntsville
• Cierra Ross, Oneida
• Aubrey Sexton, Oneida
• Bailee Strunk, Huntsville
• John D. Terry, Oneida
• Lindsay Terry, Huntsville
• Jordan Wright, Winfield
• Blake Yancey, Helenwood
• Zella Yancey, Helenwood
Additionally, Tennessee Tech announced that six students from Scott County graduated during the fall term: John Carson of Huntsville, Jagger Coffey of Huntsville, Paige Ellis of Oneida, Ansley Marcum of Winfield, Christian Sexton of Helenwood and Blake Yancey of Helenwood.