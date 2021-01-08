- Advertisement -
Home Education Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech's fall dean's list
Education
Updated:

Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

By Independent Herald

COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. The dean’s list was announced on Friday.

Among them:

• Hunter Barnhart, Oneida
• Will Barnhart, Oneida
• Jailin Burress, Huntsville
• Aaron Carson, Robbins
• Jagger Coffey, Huntsville
• Teresa Cooper, Oneida
• Caleb Crabtree, Huntsville
• Benjamin Cross, Robbins
• Lily Cross, Robbins
• Jaymie Davis, Oneida
• Bryce Duncan, Robbins
• Madison Dunlap, Oneida
• Faith Fairchild, Oneida
• Mattelyn Franklin, Oneida
• Macy Griffith, Pioneer
• Samantha Hamza, Oneida
• Noah Hiatt, Oneida
• Jacob Hughett, Huntsville
• Alea Jones, Winfield
• Alexandria Jones, Winfield
• Ekaterina Kidd, Oneida
• Raileigh Laxton, Helenwood
• Jordan Leeds, Oneida
• Ansley Marcum, Winfield
• Emily Marcum, Helenwood
• Grant Marcum, Helenwood
• Jackson Martin, Oneida
• Megan Miller, Pioneer
• Haley Myers, Pioneer
• Rebecca Pryor, Oneida
• Kira Robbins, Oneida
• Evan Roberts, Huntsville
• Cierra Ross, Oneida
• Aubrey Sexton, Oneida
• Bailee Strunk, Huntsville
• John D. Terry, Oneida
• Lindsay Terry, Huntsville
• Jordan Wright, Winfield
• Blake Yancey, Helenwood
• Zella Yancey, Helenwood

Additionally, Tennessee Tech announced that six students from Scott County graduated during the fall term: John Carson of Huntsville, Jagger Coffey of Huntsville, Paige Ellis of Oneida, Ansley Marcum of Winfield, Christian Sexton of Helenwood and Blake Yancey of Helenwood.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Education

Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

Independent Herald - 0
COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University's dean's list for the fall semester. The dean's list was announced...
Read more
Local News

Scott County will appoint assessor of property in February

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Government will fill its vacancy in the Assessor of Property's office in February. Scott County Commission will be tasked with appointing...
Read more
Education

Scott’s Callie Carson is a winner in state essay contest

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School senior Callie Carson was a winner in the Tennessee Secretary of State Office's 2020 Civics Essay Contest, Secretary of...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee Republicans condemn capitol siege

Independent Herald - 0
Republicans in Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday spoke out against the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier Wednesday. In the midst of a...
Read more

Related Stories

Education

Scott’s Callie Carson is a winner in state essay contest

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School senior Callie Carson was a winner in the Tennessee Secretary of State Office's 2020 Civics Essay Contest, Secretary of...
Read more
Education

Students head back to class next week

Independent Herald - 0
After nearly a month out of school, Scott County students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday, as the spring semester gets underway. The...
Read more
Education

More than 100 Oneida students opt for virtual learning

Independent Herald - 0
A little more than 100 students have opted for the Oneida Special School District's virtual option to start the 2020-2021 school year. According to OSSD...
Read more
Education

Honor Roll: Huntsville Middle School, third nine weeks

Independent Herald - 0
Huntsville Middle School principal Donna Goodman announces honor roll and perfect attendance students for the third nine weeks. Honor roll, 1st: Joslin Floyd, Kylie Sexton,...
Read more
Education

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School, third nine weeks

Independent Herald - 0
Principal Rick Harper announces Oneida Elementary School honor roll students for the third nine weeks. 1st: Shay Calkins, Carter Daugherty, Madison Foster, Connor Mays, Jocelyn...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee Republicans condemn capitol siege

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Republicans in Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday spoke out against the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier Wednesday. In the midst of a...
Read more

S.T.A.N.D. launches mental health services program for youth

Local News Independent Herald - 0
S.T.A.N.D. and the University of Tennessee College of Social Work are teaming up to offer a mental health services program for Scott County youth. The...
Read more

Scott County continues in Phase 1a2 of vaccine rollout

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with non-frontline medical workers continuing to be vaccinated amid reports that the county...
Read more

Latest News

Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

Education Independent Herald - 0
COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University's dean's list for the fall semester. The dean's list was announced...
Read more

Scott County will appoint assessor of property in February

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Government will fill its vacancy in the Assessor of Property's office in February. Scott County Commission will be tasked with appointing...
Read more

Scott’s Callie Carson is a winner in state essay contest

Education Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School senior Callie Carson was a winner in the Tennessee Secretary of State Office's 2020 Civics Essay Contest, Secretary of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN