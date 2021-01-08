Forty from Scott County named to Tennessee Tech’s fall dean’s list

COOKEVILLE — Forty students from Scott County were named to Tennessee Tech University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. The dean’s list was announced on Friday.

Among them:

• Hunter Barnhart, Oneida

• Will Barnhart, Oneida

• Jailin Burress, Huntsville

• Aaron Carson, Robbins

• Jagger Coffey, Huntsville

• Teresa Cooper, Oneida

• Caleb Crabtree, Huntsville

• Benjamin Cross, Robbins

• Lily Cross, Robbins

• Jaymie Davis, Oneida

• Bryce Duncan, Robbins

• Madison Dunlap, Oneida

• Faith Fairchild, Oneida

• Mattelyn Franklin, Oneida

• Macy Griffith, Pioneer

• Samantha Hamza, Oneida

• Noah Hiatt, Oneida

• Jacob Hughett, Huntsville

• Alea Jones, Winfield

• Alexandria Jones, Winfield

• Ekaterina Kidd, Oneida

• Raileigh Laxton, Helenwood

• Jordan Leeds, Oneida

• Ansley Marcum, Winfield

• Emily Marcum, Helenwood

• Grant Marcum, Helenwood

• Jackson Martin, Oneida

• Megan Miller, Pioneer

• Haley Myers, Pioneer

• Rebecca Pryor, Oneida

• Kira Robbins, Oneida

• Evan Roberts, Huntsville

• Cierra Ross, Oneida

• Aubrey Sexton, Oneida

• Bailee Strunk, Huntsville

• John D. Terry, Oneida

• Lindsay Terry, Huntsville

• Jordan Wright, Winfield

• Blake Yancey, Helenwood

• Zella Yancey, Helenwood

Additionally, Tennessee Tech announced that six students from Scott County graduated during the fall term: John Carson of Huntsville, Jagger Coffey of Huntsville, Paige Ellis of Oneida, Ansley Marcum of Winfield, Christian Sexton of Helenwood and Blake Yancey of Helenwood.