Updated:

Scott County jobless claims jump to 12-week high

By Independent Herald

The number of unemployment claims filed in Scott County last week jumped to a three-month high, one week after dropping to their lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began.

For the week ending Jan. 2, there were 292 total jobless claims filed in Scott County, up from 163 one week earlier. It’s the most claims filed locally since the first week of October, when there were 333 claims filed.

Among the claims were 94 new claims and 198 continued claims.

Together, those jobless claims represent about 3.5% of the work force in Scott County.

The rise in unemployment claims was not unexpected; joblessness typically rises after Christmas as temporary hires that were made during the holiday retail season see their jobs end.

Statewide, there were 16,554 initial claims for unemployment last week, up sharply from just over 10,000 the previous week.

