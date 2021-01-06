- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky There is potential for light snow Thursday night
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

There is potential for light snow Thursday night

By Ben Garrett

Potential remains for some light snow accumulations Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a weather disturbance impacts the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

Exactly how much snow remains very much in question, and there is a lot of potential for no accumulation to speak of. It’s a highly variable system that will do its best to leave meteorologists uncertain about what to expect until the very last minute.

The situation is a closed upper level low that will lift from the lower Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee Valley overnight at Friday. Upper level lows are so notorious for being difficult to predict that there’s a saying associated with them: “Upper level low = Weatherman’s woe.” That’s likely going to be the case Thursday night, as someone, somewhere is likely to wind up in the right position to receive some accumulating snow. Predicting exactly who that’s going to be is almost impossible at this point because the slightest variation in the track of the low will change who that is.

Complicating matters further are the borderline thermal profiles, which leave a razor-thin margin for error. If temperatures at the surface are slightly above freezing, obviously that creates a situation where heavier precipitation rates would be needed for appreciable accumulation to occur.

As of Wednesday morning, the various leading weather models are all over the board with regards to where the upper low will track, what temperatures will be, and how much accumulation will occur.

The GFS global model is showing little to no accumulation for anyone in East Tennessee, the Cumberland Plateau included.

The ECMWF global model, on the other hand, is showing several inches of accumulation for the plateau region.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The NAM numerical model is depicting an inch or two accumulation for the plateau, which seems reasonable.

The HRRR short-range model is showing the potential for several inches of snow, but with a tight gradient that means one area might see appreciable snowfall while another area nearby does not. Taken literally, the current run of the HRRR would be a repeat of the Christmas Eve system, with the plateau on the western edge of accumulating snow and better chances of accumulation in the valley locations such as Knoxville.

For now, the National Weather Service in Morristown is forecasting a 50% chance of snow showers Thursday night, with a low of 31 degrees.

The borderline temperatures should help any significant travel problems from occurring, unless precipitation rates wind up being high, in which case road conditions could deteriorate overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It’s too early to try to pinpoint that possibility. Either way, conditions should improve relatively quickly on Friday, as temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees as this system departs. In fact, the NWS is forecasting any remaining precipitation to change back to rain around lunch time on Friday.

The next chance for snow will come late Monday into Tuesday. For now, it looks like the system will be far enough to the south that it won’t seriously impact the northern plateau region, but if it winds up further north than currently expected, Tennessee will be in play for some wintry weather.

- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Not everyone will get $600 stimulus payment immediately

Independent Herald - 0
As the Internal Revenue Service continues to direct-deposit $600 stimulus payments, some Americans are watching their bank accounts and wondering, "Where is mine?" One...
Read more
Local News

Scott County continues in Phase 1a2 of vaccine rollout

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with non-frontline medical workers continuing to be vaccinated amid reports that the county...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

There is potential for light snow Thursday night

Ben Garrett - 0
Potential remains for some light snow accumulations Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a weather disturbance impacts the northern Cumberland Plateau region. Exactly how...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: January 7, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

A rainy New Year’s Eve, winter weather fans await the middle of the month

Ben Garrett - 0
A strong storm system will impact the northern Cumberland Plateau region on New Year's Eve, but with temperatures in the mid 60s, when is...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: First half of January appears mild; strong storm incoming

Ben Garrett - 0
What a difference a week makes. Christmas 2020 goes down as the second-coldest Christmas on record in Oneida, at 17 degrees (the coldest was...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Light snow possible on Christmas Eve

Ben Garrett - 0
Light snow is possible on Christmas Eve, with snow showers or snow flurries a continuing possibility into Christmas Day, and some minor accumulations and...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

A white Christmas? The forecast suggests it’s possible

Ben Garrett - 0
Ever since Bing Crosby sang about it during World War II and sold more than 50 million copies of the song, Americans everywhere have...
Read more
Local News

Looking for some Christmas spirit? Much colder weather may be lurking

Ben Garrett - 0
If you're one of the many people who need a little cold weather to set the mood for the Christmas season, you may be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

There is potential for light snow Thursday night

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Potential remains for some light snow accumulations Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a weather disturbance impacts the northern Cumberland Plateau region. Exactly how...
Read more

2020 in weather: A wet year, but otherwise uninteresting

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The 2020 calendar year may have been extreme in many aspects. But in the weather department, at least in East Tennessee, it was largely...
Read more

Scott County’s 23rd covid death reported

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County will end December with 16 coronavirus-related deaths for the month, after the TN Dept. of Health reported the county's 23rd covid death...
Read more

Latest News

Not everyone will get $600 stimulus payment immediately

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As the Internal Revenue Service continues to direct-deposit $600 stimulus payments, some Americans are watching their bank accounts and wondering, "Where is mine?" One...
Read more

Scott County continues in Phase 1a2 of vaccine rollout

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with non-frontline medical workers continuing to be vaccinated amid reports that the county...
Read more

There is potential for light snow Thursday night

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Potential remains for some light snow accumulations Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a weather disturbance impacts the northern Cumberland Plateau region. Exactly how...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN