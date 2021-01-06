State adds 26th covid death in Scott County as active cases drop to 220

The TN Dept. of Health reported a 26th coronavirus death in Scott County on Wednesday — the first in five days — as the number of active cases of the virus stood at 220.

The number of active cases was actually up slightly from Tuesday’s count of 217, but was 16 fewer than a week earlier, and well below the all-time high of 363, set four days before Christmas.

Now nearly two weeks removed from the Christmas holiday that slowed the reporting of new numbers, it seems apparent that the acceleration of the covid outbreak in Scott County has stopped — but it may be too soon to tell whether the holiday get-togethers are going to fuel another surge of the virus. The typical incubation period for the virus is two to 14 days.

The Dept. of Health reported 28 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Wednesday, tied for the most in the past week, of which 14 were confirmed cases and 14 were probable cases.

For the week ending Wednesday, probable cases made up 52% of the total number of new covid cases reported in Scott County. The Independent Herald has reached out to the TN Dept. of Health’s media relations team for clarification on why probable cases in Scott County — as a percentage of the total number of new cases — are so much higher than the rest of the state as a whole. Those requests have gone unanswered.

Testing positivity in Scott County was 30% on Wednesday, and is 23% for the past week, with 72 of 317 PCR tests returning positive.

Scott County is now up to 19 covid-related deaths since Dec. 3. The case fatality ratio in Scott County is 1.23% overall.

There were no new hospitalizations reported in Scott County on Wednesday for a sixth consecutive day. Overall, 42 people from Scott County have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 7,588 new cases of the virus reported on Wednesday, along with 114 deaths. There have been a total of at least 7,381 deaths linked to the virus in Tennessee. There are currently 69,018 active cases.

In the East Tennessee region, hospitalizations related to the virus reached a new high this week, according to the latest report from the regional health department in Knox County. There are currently 659 people hospitalized with the virus in the region’s 19 hospitals, including 137 in ICU and 86 on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, 16 of the 284 ICU beds at the hospitals within the 13-county region were unoccupied. That’s a number that has remained essentially the same in recent weeks. Overall, nearly 1 in 10 adult, non-ICU floor beds are available at the region’s hospitals.

