News Local News
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County continues in Phase 1a2 of vaccine rollout

By Independent Herald

Scott County remains in Phase 1a2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with non-frontline medical workers continuing to be vaccinated amid reports that the county could move to Phase 1b by the end of this week.

Currently, outpatient healthcare workers are receiving the vaccine in Scott County. Additionally, residents age 75 and older are eligible for the vaccine here and in every other county in Tennessee.

In Phase 1a1 of the vaccine rollout, frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff, and first responders were vaccinated.

In Phase 1b, which has not begun yet in Scott County but could begin in the coming days, teachers will be eligible for vaccination, along with additional first responders.

Every county in the state has moved to Phase 1a2 with the exception of Shelby and Davidson counties. Some counties, including Fentress and Morgan counties, have moved to Phase 1b.

While there is not an exact timeline for the vaccine rollout’s progress, residents ages 65 and older will be next in line for the age-based criteria phase.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, several weeks apart. Together, the doses are believed to offer a better than 90% effectiveness against Covid-19.

Vaccines are administered by appointment only. Scott Countians who are eligible for the vaccine and interested in scheduling an appointment should call 865-549-5343.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

