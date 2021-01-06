Not everyone will get $600 stimulus payment immediately

As the Internal Revenue Service continues to direct-deposit $600 stimulus payments, some Americans are watching their bank accounts and wondering, “Where is mine?” One answer, according to new guidance posted by the IRS on Tuesday, is that not everyone will receive a stimulus deposit.

With the agency working feverishly to issue stimulus payments after Congress passed an extension of the CARES Act late last month, people whose bank account on file with the IRS has closed or otherwise changed will not receive a payment and will instead claim a tax credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.

“Because of the speed at which the law required the IRS to issue the second round of Economic Impact Payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or, is or no longer active, or unfamiliar,” the IRS said in a statement on Tuesday. “By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS; they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active.”

Americans can check the status of their payment by using the IRS’s Get My Payment tool. Be prepared to enter your social security number, date of birth and home address.

The Get My Payment tool shows the status of the first round of stimulus payouts, from Spring 2020, as well as the status of the second payments. If the second payment status says “not available,” you will not receive a second stimulus payment. In that case, the IRS says you will need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.

The IRS advises people to file their 2020 tax return electronically in order to get their payment as quickly as possible.