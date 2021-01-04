- Advertisement -
Home News Local News S.T.A.N.D. launches mental health services program for youth
NewsLocal News
Updated:

S.T.A.N.D. launches mental health services program for youth

By Independent Herald

S.T.A.N.D. and the University of Tennessee College of Social Work are teaming up to offer a mental health services program for Scott County youth.

The pilot program, announced this week, has space for 20 Scott County students to speak weekly with a master’s degree-level intern from UT’s College of Social Work that will be assigned to the program. To participate, teens must be at least 16 and willing to meet weekly with the intern via Zoom or a similar digital platform. Students who do not have access to the internet at their home can use the S.T.A.N.D. office.

The deadline for students to apply for the first round in Jan. 15. Students can fill out an application confidentially. The application can be accessed here.

Vickie Jones, S.T.A.N.D.’s youth program director, will review the submitted forms and help the College of Social Work assign interns to students.

Youth can also apply for the program by calling S.T.A.N.D. at 423-286-9925.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

TN to begin paying additional $300 federal unemployment supplement

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) has started paying unemployment benefits that are part of the CARES Act Extension...
Read more
Features

Revisiting the site of a Big South Fork tragedy

Independent Herald - 0
There are several culturally-significant sites throughout the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area backcountry that are preserved by the National Park Service....
Read more
Big South Fork

‘Go Big’ in Big South Fork in 2021

Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is once again in 2021 encouraging guests of the 125,000-acre national park to “go big,”...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

TN to begin paying additional $300 federal unemployment supplement

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) has started paying unemployment benefits that are part of the CARES Act Extension...
Read more
Education

Students head back to class next week

Independent Herald - 0
After nearly a month out of school, Scott County students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday, as the spring semester gets underway. The...
Read more
Local News

Conservation groups offer reward in North Cumberland elk-poaching incident

Independent Herald - 0
A pair of wildlife conservation groups are teaming up to offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of poachers who illegally...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment claims drop to lowest level since spring

Independent Herald - 0
There were fewer unemployment claims filed in Scott County last week than at any point since pandemic-related joblessness spiked last spring — even though...
Read more
Local News

2020 in weather: A wet year, but otherwise uninteresting

Independent Herald - 0
The 2020 calendar year may have been extreme in many aspects. But in the weather department, at least in East Tennessee, it was largely...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

S.T.A.N.D. launches mental health services program for youth

Local News Independent Herald - 0
S.T.A.N.D. and the University of Tennessee College of Social Work are teaming up to offer a mental health services program for Scott County youth. The...
Read more

Six stories that made us smile in 2020

Local News Independent Herald - 0
2020 is a year we would all just as soon forget. From the coronavirus pandemic to economic woes to a deepening of America's political...
Read more

Revisiting the site of a Big South Fork tragedy

Features Independent Herald - 0
There are several culturally-significant sites throughout the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area backcountry that are preserved by the National Park Service....
Read more

Latest News

E-Edition: January 7, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

TN to begin paying additional $300 federal unemployment supplement

Local News Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) has started paying unemployment benefits that are part of the CARES Act Extension...
Read more

Revisiting the site of a Big South Fork tragedy

Features Independent Herald - 0
There are several culturally-significant sites throughout the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area backcountry that are preserved by the National Park Service....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN