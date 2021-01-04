S.T.A.N.D. launches mental health services program for youth

S.T.A.N.D. and the University of Tennessee College of Social Work are teaming up to offer a mental health services program for Scott County youth.

The pilot program, announced this week, has space for 20 Scott County students to speak weekly with a master’s degree-level intern from UT’s College of Social Work that will be assigned to the program. To participate, teens must be at least 16 and willing to meet weekly with the intern via Zoom or a similar digital platform. Students who do not have access to the internet at their home can use the S.T.A.N.D. office.

The deadline for students to apply for the first round in Jan. 15. Students can fill out an application confidentially. The application can be accessed here.

Vickie Jones, S.T.A.N.D.’s youth program director, will review the submitted forms and help the College of Social Work assign interns to students.

Youth can also apply for the program by calling S.T.A.N.D. at 423-286-9925.