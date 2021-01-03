Six games featuring local teams on tap for this week as basketball resumes

Everything is tentative in the Covid-19 era, but there could potentially be as many as six games this week involving local teams as the high school basketball season resumes.

Oneida is scheduled to play four games in the next five nights, while Scott High has two games on the schedule this week.

For many teams, basketball did not pause during the Christmas holiday season. However, due to high numbers of new covid cases in Scott County, both the 5 Star Preps Classic scheduled for the week before Christmas and the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic scheduled for the week after it were canceled, leaving both the Indians and Highlanders without games.

Oneida will host York Institute on Monday, in what will be the first game for either OHS team since a district game against Midway on Dec. 17.

Scott High will travel to Cosby on Tuesday. It will be the first game for the Highlanders since Dec. 12, and the first game for the Lady Highlanders since Dec. 5.

Also on Tuesday, Oneida will host Wartburg in a make-up game.

On Thursday, Oneida is scheduled for a girls-only game against Oliver Springs in a make-up.

On Friday, Scott High will be at home for the first time since before Thanksgiving when Austin-East visits for a district game. Also on Friday, Oneida will travel to Oakdale.

- Story Continues Below -

Due to orders from Gov. Bill Lee, attendance at this week’s games will be limited to the immediate household families of players, along with first responders, media and game personnel. Cheerleaders and pep bands will be unable to participate.

The governor’s order remains in effect until Jan. 19.