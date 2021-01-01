Students head back to class next week

After nearly a month out of school, Scott County students will begin returning to the classroom on Monday, as the spring semester gets underway.

The Scott County School System will resume classes with a phase-in in-person schedule on Monday, while the Oneida Special School District will resume classes with a virtual schedule on Tuesday before students physically return to class on Jan. 11.

Scott County students will physically attend class just one or two days on the first week back. Pre-K and kindergarten students will be the only ones in class two days next week. On Monday, grades K, 1, 5 and 9 will report to class. On Tuesday, grades pre-K, 2, 6 and 10 will report. Wednesday will see grades K, 3, 7 and 11 in class, while grades pre-K, 4, 8 and 12 will report on Thursday. Friday will be a virtual day for all grades.

The following week, the phase-in schedule will continue with all students in class at least two days. Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 11 and 13, will see grades K, 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 10 in class, while Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 12 and 14, will see grades pre-K, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12 in class. On Friday, Jan. 15, grades K, 1, 2,5, 6, 9 and 10 will be in class for a third day.

The county school system has not announced its schedule for week three and beyond, and it’s likely a decision on whether to continue the phase-in schedule will be based on the numbers of new cases and quarantines. However, the return to school on Friday, Jan. 15, represents a step towards a full schedule for the county school system.

While Covid-19 cases among school-aged children made up 13% of Scott County’s total coronavirus cases prior to the start of the fall semester in August, that percentage steadily rose throughout the semester, eventually reaching 19% in December. However, for the week ending New Year’s Eve, which began 14 days after the last day any students were in class, Covid-19 cases among school-aged children were still responsible for 17% of Scott County’s total new cases.