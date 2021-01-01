- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment claims drop to lowest level since spring

By Independent Herald

There were fewer unemployment claims filed in Scott County last week than at any point since pandemic-related joblessness spiked last spring — even though jobless claims are beginning to increase across the state as a whole, as is expected as seasonal employment tied to the Christmas holiday comes to an end.

According to data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 37 initial jobless claims filed in Scott County for the week ending Dec. 26, meaning about three dozen workers were claiming new unemployment. There were 136 continued jobless claims, for a total of 173 unemployment claims.

That’s down from 202 total unemployment claims one week earlier, and 188 unemployment claims the week ending Dec. 12. There were 190 unemployment claims filed the week ending Dec. 5.

The 173 unemployment claims filed in Scott County last week represents about 2% of the county’s work force, which was estimated at about 8,500 in November. However, the official jobless rate is based on factors beyond just the workers who are filing eligible unemployment claims. Scott County’s jobless rate in November, which is the latest available from the Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development but is based on data that is now dated by about six weeks, was just over 6%.

Scott County’s unemployment claims peaked on April 25. That week, there were 1,115 jobless claims filed — nearly one in eight local workers were unemployed due to the pandemic. The numbers began to decline from there, but the recovery was steady. May ended with 848 jobless claims filed; June ended with nearly 700 claims filed; July ended with more than 650 claims filed. It wasn’t until the $600 federal unemployment insurance supplement ceased at the end of July that Scott County’s unemployment claims began to drop more quickly.

Since that point, the number of Scott Countians who are on payrolls has risen by nearly 1,000. There were 7,128 people from Scott County at work in July, and 8,085 Scott Countians at work in November. The official unemployment rate has dropped from 17.5% to 6.2%.

Statewide, unemployment claims began to increase last week, with new claims surpassing 10,000 for the first time since early October. There were a total of 55,424 jobless claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending Dec. 26, up from 50,893 the previous week. That increase isn’t unexpected, given the end of the Christmas season.

At one point, in late April, there were more than 365,000 Tennesseans filing unemployment claims.

For the week ending Dec. 26, the state paid out 72,093 unemployment claims, totaling $19.7 million.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

