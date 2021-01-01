- Advertisement -
Conservation groups offer reward in North Cumberland elk-poaching incident
NewsLocal NewsOutdoors
Updated:

Conservation groups offer reward in North Cumberland elk-poaching incident

By Independent Herald

A pair of wildlife conservation groups are teaming up to offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of poachers who illegally killed an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The incident occurred in the Clairfield area of Claiborne County on the east side of the expansive WMA. Thursday morning, a hunter reported finding an elk carcass on the WMA in the Ed Carter Unit, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency law enforcement officers responded to the scene and confirmed the location of the elk carcass, which “appeared to have been shot within the last few days,” according to the agency. Officers said multiple parts of the animal had been removed, including its head — an indication that it was likely an antlered bull.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing the elk.

Anyone with information should contact TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792.

Tennessee reintroduced elk to the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area 20 years ago, with several releases of imported wild elk at a site above Montgomery Junction near the Scott-Campbell county line. The elk herd has since grown to become one of the largest east of the Mississippi River.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

