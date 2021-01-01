BGC suspends youth basketball season

The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau announced Friday that it is postponing its youth basketball league season indefinitely, due to concerns over coronavirus.

The BGC had already delayed its season, but on Friday said that the further action was necessary due to continued high numbers of new covid cases.

“We have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in our community with the hope that active cases would return to a safer level,” the BGC said in a statement. “Many of our volunteers and participants in the basketball league feel that has not happened yet and may not through the winter. Governor (Bill) Lee’s most recent executive order further limits our ability to do basketball in such a way that our youth and families will fully enjoy the experience.”

The BGC said that it will look at restarting the season in spring, if conditions improve, but acknowledged that other sports — which would include the AYSO soccer season and the Bear Creek Youth League — will be underway by that point.

The club said it is working with coaches to get jerseys to players who have registered for the league this season.

The announcement comes as high school sports are tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday. Oneida is scheduled to face York Institute in a home game at 7 p.m. on Monday, while both the Indians and Scott High will be in action on Tuesday, with Oneida traveling to Wartburg and the Highlanders traveling to Cosby. Both teams will play again on Friday, with Scott hosting Austin-East and Oneida traveling to Oakdale.

Gov. Lee’s executive order restricts attendance to the immediate families of players, plus other necessary personnel, and does not permit cheerleaders, dance teams or pep bands to participate. Those restrictions will be in place through at least Jan. 19, which is when the governor’s order is currently set to expire.

Knox County has implemented further restrictions, and will limit attendance to two people per player, plus allow 50 extra tickets to be sold per game — preferably to students.

Scott County had more than 230 active cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday, and 16 residents of the community had died of the virus since the beginning of December. Statewide, there were more than 70,000 active cases of the virus and nearly 7,000 deaths. More than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the virus across the state.

A vaccine for the virus is currently being rolled out, with early results indicating that the injection could prove to be as much as 90% effective. However, it does not appear that enough people will receive the vaccine quickly enough to have a positive impact on basketball season. That means the completion of the high school sports season could rely on the current wave to subside and the numbers to decrease, which is considered unlikely by experts since a new wave of infections is expected as a result of Christmas get-togethers. There is also a new strain of the virus circulating in the U.S. that some experts feel could be as much as 70% more infectious, though it has not yet been detected in Tennessee and not all health experts agree that it is any more transmissible than the original strain.