2020 in weather: A wet year, but otherwise uninteresting

The 2020 calendar year may have been extreme in many aspects. But in the weather department, at least in East Tennessee, it was largely uninteresting.

There was no extreme heat or cold to speak of, no abundance of severe weather, no major snowstorms.

The only way 2020 stood out, weather-wise, was in the amount of rain that fell. It was a much wetter than average year, which holds true with recent trends.

Lots of rain: 63.25 inches of rainfall fell in Oneida during 2020, according to National Weather Service records. That’s a surplus of about 10 inches of rainfall; the normal amount of rain that falls in Scott County in an average year is just under 54 inches.

The second half of the year, however, was much drier — relative to normal — than the first half. Through July 1, 2020 was the wettest year on record in Oneida. That was due primarily to an extreme amount of rainfall in February, but April and May featured major rain events, as well.

In February, Scott County received 11 inches of rainfall. It marked the third consecutive year with double-digit inches of rainfall in Oneida — a month that typically averages about 5.5 inches of rain. Above-average rainfall continued through March and April, as well.

By July 1, about 40.5 inches of rain had already fallen in Scott County. That was about four inches more than that same point in 2015, which is the wettest year on record in Oneida. The rest of the year actually featured below-average rainfall; 22.99 inches of rain fell in the months of July through December; in an average year, more than 25 inches of rain would fall during that time.

During February, rivers in Scott County reached their highest streamflows on record.

Not much snow: Officially, according to the NWS, Scott County recorded 3.6 inches of snowfall in 2020 — all of it in the month of December. That’s only about half of the county’s average annual snowfall. In a typical year, Scott County receives 7.1 inches of snow accumulation.

Mild temperatures: 2020 featured mild temperatures, with no extreme warmth and no extreme cold to speak of. It was a warmer-than-average year, but not extremely so.

The final average temperature for the year in Oneida was 55.8 degrees. That’s almost two degrees warmer than normal (54.1 degrees), but 2020 goes down as the coolest year in Scott County since 2015. The average temperature in 2019 was 56.7 degrees, the average temperature in 2018 was 56.3 degrees, the average temperature in 2017 was 56.2 degrees and the average temperature in 2016 was 56.3 degrees.

Of course, normal is relative; temperatures in Scott County are slowly warming. The normal temperature of 54.1 degrees is derived from data dating back to the 1950s. The rolling 30-year average for temperatures (1991-2020) warms to 54.7 degrees. A 20-year average (2001-2020) is 55.1 degrees.

The coldest day in Scott County in 2020 was Christmas Day, when temperatures reached only 17 degrees for a high. That was the second-coldest Christmas Day on record (1983 featured a high of only 3 degrees), and the coldest overall day in Scott County since February 2015, when the high temperature reached only 13 degrees one day.

The coldest overall temperature in Scott County in 2020 was 7 degrees. That occurred on Christmas morning and again the morning after Christmas. Surprisingly, there were no days in January or February of last year when the temperature dipped into the single digits. The coldest temperature during those two months was 12 degrees. That means Scott County saw only two days out of 366 in 2020 with temperatures in the single digits. That’s after 2019 featured only one day with temperatures in the single digits. In 2018, the month of January alone featured 14 days with temperatures in the single digits (there were no other days in 2018, outside January, with single-digit temperatures).

The hottest day in Scott County in 2020 was July 22, when temperatures topped out at 93 degrees. That the temperature never reached 100 in Scott County in 2020 isn’t a surprise; it rarely happens in Oneida on thermometers that are correctly positioned outside away from direct sunlight and wind. In fact, the last time Scott County officially reached 100 degrees was the brutal early July heat wave of 2012, when the temperature hit 103 degrees on both July 1 and July 2, then hit 100 degrees on July 7. That 103-degree temperature reading in July 2012 was Scott County’s all-time hottest temperature on record. (The all-time coldest is -26 degrees, set on Jan. 21, 1985.)

To illustrate just how tolerable the heat was in Scott County in Summer 2020, the temperature hit 90 degrees only eight days — with all but two of them during a July heat wave. The temperature never hit 90 in August; the highest temperature during the month was 89 degrees, which occurred on back-to-back days. By comparison, Scott County hit 90 degrees 18 different days in 2019 — though, ironically, eight of those days came in September and four more came in early October during a very abnormal late-season heat wave. Scott County hit 90 degrees on 17 days in 2018.