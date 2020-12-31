Scott County’s 23rd covid death reported

Scott County will end December with 16 coronavirus-related deaths for the month, after the TN Dept. of Health reported the county’s 23rd covid death on New Years Eve.

The county entered December with just seven deaths related to the virus, but with hundreds of active cases as the viral outbreak increased in severity, dating back to early November. As the month progressed, deaths resulting from the virus began to catch up to the surge of cases. The Dept. of Health reported eight deaths in six days the week before Christmas. After a brief lull, Scott County ends the year with three deaths reported in as many days.

Entering December, Scott County’s coronavirus case fatality ratio was just 0.6% — meaning six-tenths of one percent of known cases of covid had resulted in death. As the month ends, the case fatality ratio has jumped to 1.2%. Statewide, the case fatality ratio was 1.2% entering December and has remained steady throughout the month.

In addition to the latest death, the Dept. of Health reported two new hospitalizations related to the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of people from Scott County who have been hospitalized to 41. Hospitalizations in Scott County continue to lag behind the statewide average; 2.1% of covid patients have been hospitalized in Scott County, compared with 2.5% in the state as a whole.

For perspective, seasonal flu has a death rate of 0.1% to 0.2% in an average year, according to the CDC. In the 2018-2019 flu season, about 1.4% of flu patients were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

There are currently more than 3,200 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee, the highest number thus far. In the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County and the rest of the greater Knoxville area, the number of hospitalizations reached a new high on Tuesday — 627. Of those, 123 are in ICU, and 83 are on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, 15 of the 285 ICU beds at the region’s 19 hospitals were unoccupied, and fewer than 6% of adult non-ICU floor beds were available.

There are currently 234 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, down from 298 one week ago. The Dept. of Health reported 27 new cases on Thursday, of which 14 were confirmed and 13 were probable. Probable cases include positive rapid tests; in some instances, people who were exposed to coronavirus and later exhibit certain symptoms consistent with the virus are counted as probable cases, as well.

- Story Continues Below -

The number of new cases of covid being reported in Scott County remains well below pre-Christmas levels. For the past seven days, there have been an average of 21 new cases reported per day. For the previous week, ending Christmas Eve, there were an average of 27 new cases reported per day.

Testing positivity on Thursday was 23%, with 14 of 61 new tests returning positive. That’s slightly above testing positivity for the week, which was 21%.

In all, 1,994 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, with 1,737 recovered, 41 requiring hospitalization, and 23 deceased.

It is likely that Scott County will surpass 2,000 covid cases on the first day of 2021.

Of the new cases reported in Scott County in the past week, 16% have been in school-aged children, ages 5 to 18. Since the pandemic began, 17% of cases have been in school-aged children.