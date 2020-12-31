Covid cases in school-aged children haven’t declined since schools closed

In the United States, one of the largest debates surrounding the coronavirus pandemic remains whether schools are fueling the spread of coronavirus — and, accordingly, whether schools should be open or closed as the spread of Covid-19 continues unchecked.

Early on, many medical experts believed that children rarely contracted covid, and that when they did it often caused milder illness with fewer symptoms than in adults. At least the former has proven to be partially untrue; school-aged children — even elementary-aged schoolchildren — are making up their fair share of coronavirus cases across the U.S. But most experts still feel that younger children cannot transmit the virus to one another or to adults as easily as adolescents and adults.

In Scott County, the numbers show that coronavirus cases in school-aged children — which began to steadily climb after schools opened in August — have not declined since schools have been closed.

As of Dec. 31, there have been 331 school-aged children in Scott County — ages five to 18 — diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began. That’s 17% of the nearly 2,000 total cases in Scott County over the course of the pandemic.

But that percentage was a bit lower prior to the start of schools in August. Before Aug. 1, there had been just 12 covid cases in school-aged children locally, or 13% of the total.

Throughout the first month after the fall semester began, there were few cases of covid being reported in school-aged children in Scott County; more days than not, there were no new cases reported in kids ages five to 18. But, then, there were few overall cases of covid being reported in Scott County. There were 64 new coronavirus cases reported throughout the month of August. Of those, six — or 9% — were in school-aged children.

In September, there were nine covid cases reported in school-aged children. That was 13% of the total new cases in Scott County for the month. For the entirety of the pandemic, covid cases in school-aged children made up 11% of total covid cases in Scott County — a percentage that had dropped since school started.

Things began to change in October. There were 29 new cases in school-aged children in Scott County that month — or more than three times as many as there were in September, and nearly five times as many as there were in August. As a share of the total number of new cases, covid cases in school-aged children was beginning to rise, but not drastically. Overall, 15% of Scott County’s 197 covid cases in October were in school-aged children.

Then came November, and the start of the surge of new cases. As cases of the virus increased across Scott County, they also increased in schools. There were 697 new cases of covid in Scott County during the month of November alone, meaning about 3% of the county’s total population was sickened by the virus that month.

In school-aged children, there were a whopping 120 new cases of the virus in November — more than four times as many as in October, and more than 13 times as many as in September. But, as drastic as that sounded, cases in school-aged children were increasing only slightly disproportionately to the overall number of new cases. Cases in children ages five to 18 made up 17% of the total number of new covid cases in November — up from 15% in October and about six percentage points higher than across the pandemic as a whole.

Even more cases were reported in school-aged children in December. At the worst point, there were 13 new cases in kids ages five to 18 reported on Dec. 11, and 17 new cases reported on Dec. 14. That week, there were more than an average of more than eight new cases per day in school-aged children. One month earlier, the number had been half that.

Overall, there have been 156 school-aged children infected with covid in Scott County during the month of December — for perspective, that’s almost as many as the entire student enrollment at Winfield School, Scott County’s smallest K-8 school. As a proportion of the overall covid cases, December has seen more school-aged kids sickened in Scott County than any other month since the pandemic began. Of the 875 new cases reported in Scott County this month, 18% have been in school-aged children, up slightly from the 17% in November.

Since Aug. 1, about a week before schools opened for the small semester, 17% of Scott County’s total covid cases have been in school-aged children, up from 13% of cases prior to Aug. 1.

With those numbers broken down, there is no doubt that the number of covid cases in school-aged children, as a percentage of the total cases of the virus in Scott County, has increased since school began.

However, that number has not declined appreciably since schools closed.

As quarantines among both students and staff increased, both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District moved to a virtual schedule before the Christmas break. Scott County’s last day of in-person classes was on Dec. 8; Oneida’s last day was on Dec. 11.

Since Dec. 11, the last day any students were in class in Scott County, the number of covid cases in school-aged children, as a percentage of the overall number of covid cases, has actually increased. Of the 579 covid cases reported in Scott County since Dec. 11, 110 — or 19% — have been in school-aged children.

There’s no easy conclusion to draw from that data; after all, covid diagnoses lag exposure by several days. On average, researchers have found, a person begins to exhibit symptoms within five days of being exposed to someone who is sick. But the incubation period can range from two to 14 days, with most people showing symptoms by Day 12 after exposure.

Therefore, there may have been students exposed to the virus at school who were still testing positive as much as one to two weeks after in-person classes ended for the semester.

However, even for the past seven days — a period that began 14 days after the last day of in-person classes in Oneida schools — school-aged children have made up 17% of Scott County’s overall new covid cases, the same percentage as during the month of November and only slightly lower than the month of December as a whole.

Not only have in-person classes been on a hiatus for the past three weeks, but sports have virtually ceased as well. Oneida High’s last basketball game was on Dec. 17, but Scott High’s boys have not played a game since Dec. 12, and the Lady Highlanders have not played since Dec. 5, though teams have continued to practice during the down-time.

There’s little doubt that the overall number of covid cases being reported in school-aged children in Scott County has declined. Over the past week, an average of only three covid cases have been reported per day in school-aged children in this community. Compare that to the seven-day period ending two weeks ago, when more than eight cases were reported per day in kids ages five to 18. But so, too, have the overall number of covid cases declined; there were 21 cases per day reported in Scott County, on average, over the past seven days, compared to 40 cases per day for the seven-day period ending two weeks ago.

The bottom line? According to the state’s data, the number of cases being reported in school-aged children, as a proportion of the total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County, has not declined appreciably since schools have been closed.

That isn’t likely to settle the debate, but both the Oneida Special School District and the Scott County School System are set to resume in-person classes in early January. Both school systems’ directors, Scott County’s Bill Hall and Oneida’s Dr. Jeanny Phillips, have been adamant in past interviews with the Independent Herald that students need to be in class, if possible. Scott County is slated to resume in-person classes on Monday, while Oneida students will be on a virtual schedule for the first week of the new semester before resuming in-person classes the following week. In fact, Scott County Schools announced on Wednesday that after the first week of the spring semester, students will begin to return to class on Fridays — which has been a virtual day for all students up to this point — though students will be phased in on Fridays.

Even as coronavirus numbers rose among school-aged children during the fall semester, there were a relatively small number of student-to-student transmissions of coronavirus established by contact tracing. The number of students requiring quarantine was significant, due to guidelines that require any student spending more than 10 minutes within six feet of a sick student throughout the course of any school day to stay at home for 14 days. But, overall, contact tracing did not establish ample evidence of student-to-student spread of the virus.

Instead, the biggest issues in local schools, administrators said, were the disruptions caused by quarantines among students, as well as a lack of staff members due to both quarantine and illness.

As classes prepare to resume, sports are set to get back on track, as well. Oneida is scheduled to face York Institute on Monday, and will play Wartburg in a make-up game on Tuesday. Scott High is scheduled to go to Cosby on Tuesday.

With many medical experts predicting a new surge in covid cases related to the Christmas holiday, it may only be a matter of time before classes and sports are disrupted once again. But if the data being provided by the state is any indication, those disruptions may be a necessity primarily related to rising number of student and staff absences, and not because canceling classes is reducing the percentage of students who are sickened by covid. One thing is certain, however: the debate over whether or not to have in-person classes is likely to rage on until either the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed and proven effective or the spring semester ends in May.