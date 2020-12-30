Scott County’s Top 10 sports moments of 2020

There weren’t as many stand-out sports moments in 2020 as there might have been in an alternative universe free of coronavirus. Spring sports didn’t happen at all, basketball season was cut short, and the new basketball season has gotten off to a bumpy start, to say the least.

It’s both fun and bitter to think about what top sports moments might’ve been added if a global pandemic hadn’t cut things short. Could Oneida’s boys soccer team have made the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance? Could the Indians’ basketball team have won — or at least played for — a state championship? How many more no-hitters might Jakob Hamilton have pitched? Would the Scott High baseball team have taken another step forward? Would the Highlander basketball team — which has been bitten by coronavirus perhaps harder than any other local team since the season began — have ended the year still undefeated on the season? How many more records would Scott track standout Leslie Gansore have shattered?

Nevertheless, there were triumphs and standouts in 2020 — just not as many of them as there might have otherwise been. Here are the Top 10 sports moments from Scott County in 2020:

10.) Oneida girls’ hot start: The 2020-2021 season was supposed to be a down year for Oneida’s Lady Indians. OHS graduated five seniors in the spring — all of them at least part-time starters — and District 3-A foes who watched the Lady Indians go to the state tournament the past two years have been chomping at the bit for this season. Some even predicted Oneida wouldn’t advance out of the district this season. But tunes changed somewhat on Dec. 1, when Oneida crushed Sunbright — the favorite to win the district this year — by a 67-46 score. And it didn’t stop there. The Lady Indians defeated Coalfield, a team that had gotten off to a good start, 68-39 three nights later. Throw in a 54-27 win over Midway in the last game before the Christmas break, and Oneida is off to a 3-0 start in district play, without being seriously challenged. Their play thus far would indicate that the Lady Indians’ demise was prematurely predicted.

9.) Resurgence of Oneida baseball: What might have been. That was the mantra for a lot of teams in 2020, when seasons were cut short or eliminated completely. But for Oneida’s baseball team, it rang especially true. After a tough 2019 season, early returns from 2020 indicated that the Indians, under first-year head coach Chad McDowell, were poised for a big bounceback. They were off to a 5-1 start when the season was halted due to coronavirus, and had won four in a row. They swept district foes Wartburg and Coalfield. In his final game, Oneida’s ace — Jakob Hamilton, who was poised for a huge year — pitched a perfect game, allowing no hits and no walks as the Indians defeated the Yellow Jackets, 6-0.

8.) The play of Kolby Morgan: With no offense intended, since few football players would like their craft compared to ballet, it’s been a while since a runningback attacked the gridiron with the ballet-like smoothness and technique that Oneida senior Kolby Morgan displayed in 2020. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards as he garnered all-state honors for a second consecutive season — despite missing one regular season game that was canceled and missing the second half of another due to injury. His best game was against Greenback on Sept. 11, when he rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

7.) Back-to-back all-state honors: Oneida senior Kendyl West became the first local basketball player in recent memory to garner back-to-back all-state honors in 2020. She was first named to the all-state team as a junior, and followed that up with a second all-state recognition as a senior, helping the Lady Indians to state tournament appearances both seasons. She wasn’t the only all-state basketball player locally, either. Oneida junior Nathan Bowling received all-state honors, as did Scott High sophomore Trey Morrow.

6.) 1k Point Club inductees: It is not uncommon to see a high school basketball player score their 1,000th career point, but it doesn’t happen every year. So 2020 was particularly unusual in that there were five different players who accomplished the milestone: Oneida senior Dalton Yancey and juniors Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan, and Scott High senior Logan Goodman and sophomore Trey Morrow each hit 1,000 career points during the season. Yancey got things started by scoring his 1,000th point at York on Jan. 9. Morrow scored his 1,000th career point in a game against Fulton on Jan. 17, becoming the second-fastest player in Scott High history (behind Rusty Yaden) to reach 1,000 career points. Bowling scored his 1,000th point in a win over York on Jan. 25. On Feb. 7, Goodman scored his 1,000th career point. Finally, Morgan scored his 1,000th career point in Oneida’s substate win against University High in March.

5.) Scott soccer’s regular season title: If you’re a Scott High student or alumnus, you enjoy beating Kingston in any sport you play. And if you’re a part of the Highlander soccer program, you really enjoy beating Anderson County. Those are the school’s two biggest rivals, and Scott defeated both of them this fall to win the District 5-AA regular season championship for the second time in three years. First, the Lady Highlanders defeated Anderson County 2-1 in Clinton on Sept. 15. It was a big win because the Mavericks had been a thorn in Scott’s side, defeating the Lady Highlanders in the district championship game each of the past two seasons, while also defeating them in the region championship game two years ago. Two weeks later, Scott defeated Kingston 5-4 in an exciting penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium, with senior Julia Butts providing the winning goal on the final shot.

4.) Back to substate: It was quite a four-year run for Oneida’s soccer seniors, as they concluded their careers by getting to the substate every year. This year, the Lady Indians came up short against Cumberland Gap in both the District 3-A and Region 2-A championship games, ending their streak of three consecutive district championships. But they upset Greenback 2-0 in the region semifinals to earn a repeat trip to the Class A substate against Alcoa on October 24.

3.) Wright to SHS: In 1989, an Oneida High School graduate named Robert Wright succeeded the legendary Jack Diggs as head coach of the Scott High football program. Thirty-one years later, his son followed in his footsteps. Jake Wright, who was a basketball-standout at Oneida (under, ironically enough, Scott High alum Rusty Yaden), was named head coach of the Lady Highlander basketball program, succeeding Jackson Sharp. Wright — who played college ball at Berry College in Georgia before transferring and had been an assistant coach at Cleveland State the past two seasons — approached his new assignment with exuberance, and recorded his first win at Wartburg, 43-42, on Nov. 24.

2.) Back-to-back state tournaments: A tip-in at the buzzer by senior Chelsea Newport on March 7 lifted Oneida to a 43-41 win over Cloudland in the Class A substate and sent the Lady Indians to the state tournament in Murfreesboro for a second consecutive season. Oneida just got its state tournament game in, falling to Loretto 58-33 before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus. For the Lady Indians’ seniors, the two state tournaments marked the school’s first trips to Murfreesboro in almost a decade and a half.

1.) First trip to the Glass House in 22 years: Oneida defeated University High on March 9, 78-68, to earn its first trip to the state tournament in 22 years. The Indians earlier defeated Harriman in the Region 2-A championship game, 54-52, and defeated the Blue Devils 59-57 in the District 3-A championship game. It was a second consecutive region championship for Oneida, which also defeated Harriman in 2019. But the Indians came up short to Cosby in the 2019 substate game. This year, the Indians would not be denied, and their win over University High left the Indians not only as one of the last eight teams left standing in Tennessee high school basketball, but as a legitimate contender in the state tournament. Unfortunately, that potential was never realized, as the state tournament was canceled due to coronavirus. Oneida ended the season on a 15-game winning streak, and ends 2020 on a 20-game winning streak overall. The Indians’ last loss was on Jan. 17, against Sunbright.