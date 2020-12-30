Scott County records 15th covid death this month

The TN Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s 22nd coronavirus on Wednesday — the second covid death in as many days and the 15th death related to the virus since the beginning of December.

As recently as Oct. 17, only four Scott Countians had died of coronavirus; as of Dec. 1, only seven people locally had died of the virus.

But coronavirus deaths have skyrocketed locally since December began, thanks to a surge in new cases of the virus that began in early November. Scott County’s streak of five consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death ended on Tuesday, when state health officials reported the county’s 21st death.

The numbers in perspective: Scott County’s coronavirus case fatality ratio has gone from 0.6% since the beginning of December to 1.1% as of Wednesday. During the same time frame, the statewide case fatality ratio has remained steady at 1.2%. Seasonal flu has a death rate of 0.1% to 0.2% in a typical year, according to the CDC.

New cases: There were signs Wednesday that the Christmas lull may be ending. Scott County recorded 30 new cases of the virus, its most in five days. It is believed that a lack of new tests and a lack of reporting over the Christmas holiday led to a decline in new cases locally. Scott County’s active cases continue to decline, however, from a high of 363 on Dec. 21 to 236 on Wednesday. So far, 1,967 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus, with 1,709 of them recovered, 39 requiring hospitalization and 22 deceased.

Probable cases remain high: Nearly half of the new cases reported on Wednesday — 13 of 30 — were probable cases rather than confirmed cases. Over the past seven days, a whopping 60% of new cases in Scott County have been probable cases, another indicator that new cases are down due to the Christmas holiday. Even since November 1, when probable cases began to go up, only about 40% of Scott County’s new covid cases were probable cases (prior to November 1, only about 10% of new cases were covid cases). While health officials haven’t given a specific reason for Scott County’s high percentage of probable cases, rapid tests that return positive are counted as probable cases rather than confirmed cases. Because Scott County’s largest primary care provider, Mountain People’s Health Councils, offers rapid tests, that is assumed to be a major reason for the relatively high number of probable cases. In Tennessee, only positive PCR tests — which are sent off to a lab while the patient awaits results for at least a couple of days — are counted as confirmed cases. Statewide, probable cases make up about 29% of all new cases in the past seven days.

Testing positivity improves slightly: If there is a glimmer of hope to be had from the numbers, it is that Scott County’s testing positivity rate has dropped in the past week. For the past seven days, testing positivity has been at 19% in Scott County. For the week before, it was almost 32%. The CDC says that anything over 10% is too high and not enough testing is being conducted to fully detect the spread of the virus.

Scott no longer at the top: It remains to be seen what the coronavirus picture will look like in Scott County once the holiday lull is behind, but for now at least, Scott County is no longer the worst county in Tennessee for coronavirus spread.

As of Wednesday, according to data compiled by the University of Tennessee, the coronavirus transmission rate in Scott County was 0.94. In laymen’s terms, that means every 100 sick people are passing the virus on to 94 people, which also means the prevalence of the virus is decreasing.

That comes with the obvious caveat that a lack of testing can cause the transmission rate to appear lower than it actually is, a fact cemented by most counties in the state seeing transmission rates drop below 1.0 during the Christmas holiday period. As of Wednesday, only 27 of 95 counties had transmission rates of 1.0 or greater. Two of those — Campbell and Pickett counties — border Scott County.

As of Wednesday, only nine counties had a transmission rate lower than Scott County. For the past seven days, Scott County has reported 5.6 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents. During the same time frame, there were 5.8 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents across the state.

New deaths surging: Tennessee reported 100 deaths related to coronavirus on Wednesday, and has reported 222 deaths related to the virus in the past 48 hours. At least 2,208 Tennesseans have died of coronavirus this month alone — due primarily to the increased number of covid infections.