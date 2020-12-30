- Advertisement -
Updated:

Educator of the Year: Robert Wright

By Independent Herald

Oneida High School history teacher Robert Wright is pictured with his grandchildren.

The Independent Herald’s 2020 Educator of the Year is Mr. Robert Wright, a social studies teacher at Oneida High School.

Each month, the Independent Herald names a Teacher of the Month as part of its in-depth look at education, presented by S.T.A.N.D. Selections are made from nominations by the community: parents, students and coworkers. An Educator of the Year is selected from among the Teacher of the Month recipients, based on merit.

Wright, who was the Independent Herald’s September 2020 Teacher of the Month, is the third Educator of the Year selected by the newspaper. The 2019 recipient was David Blevins of Winfield School, while the inaugural recipient, in 2018, was Abby Young of Huntsville Elementary School.

The nominating petition for Wright stated, “Coach Wright goes out of his way to help any kid in need. He is a hard-working teacher and has always made sure each kid’s needs are met. He doesn’t care to give you the shirt off his back or the pick-me-up words you need. He puts the kids first in any situation. My favorite thing about when I had him in class was he always taught each kid to be their own individual and have their own special personality. He is truly one of a kind. There is never a bad day with Coach Wright.”

Wright’s entire family are in the education field. His wife, Carla, is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Burchfield School. His daughter, Amber, is a teacher in Texas. His son, Jake, is now on the staff at Scott High School. Wright himself has been a mainstay in education in Scott County throughout his adult life — as a teacher and a coach, both in the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District.

In addition to his responsibilities in the classroom as a history teacher, Wright currently coaches wide receivers and defensive ends on the Oneida High School football team. In the past, he has been an offensive coordinator for the team, and served in that capacity in 2008, when the Indians made a run to the state semifinals. He was also an assistant coach to former head coach Rusty Yaden on the Indian basketball team.

Wright has also served as a head coach in the past, including at Scott High. There, he succeeded Jack Diggs as head coach of the Highlander football program in 1989.



Wright can currently be found in the stands behind the team bench for every Scott High girls basketball game. His son, Jake, is in his first year as the Lady Highlanders’ head coach. While Wright isn’t helping his son coach the team in an official capacity, the younger Wright said his father is always there to offer advice and assistance.

Wright’s selection as the Independent Herald’s Teacher of the Month generated one of the largest Facebook responses ever on the newspaper’s page on the social media network. Dozens of members of the community chimed in with their appreciation for his career as a teacher and coach.

“Coach Wright not only teaches school but teaches life lessons,” said former Oneida quarterback Stan Pennington.

“Coach Wright has had a positive impact on so many young people through the years, me being one of them,” said Rae Ellis. “He always has a smile on his face and a kind word to offer.”

“First impression means everything, and I had a great first impression of him; he’s a wonderful person,” said Rhonda Walters.

“We are so lucky to have Coach Wright and he is very deserving of this honor,” said Amanda Terry. “He truly cares about the kids and the families he serves.”

“He was rarely in a bad mood and always treated everyone the same,” said Michelle Stout. “I have been in class man, many years and I just saw him a few weeks ago and he still acted just like it was yesterday that he had me in class.”

“Seeing Coach Wright in the hallways always brightened my day,” said Jenni Davies.

Independent Herald 2020 Teachers of the Month

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

