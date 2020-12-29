Six stories that made us smile in 2020

2020 is a year we would all just as soon forget. From the coronavirus pandemic to economic woes to a deepening of America’s political divide, it was a year of bad news, headaches and hardships. But not all the news was bad in 2020. Here are six moments that made us smile.

1.) A passion for addicts: Tisha Orick — the owner of Oneida’s Faded on Main barbershop — knows first-hand the impact substance abuse can have when its steel tentacles entangle a family. Her mother, Ada Baird, battled addiction and Orick’s experiences inspired her in February to form 3xStrong, through which she donated 10% of her shop’s proceeds to S.T.A.N.D. and the Scott County Recovery Court to help people who are struggling with addiction get to rehabilitation clinics that can assist their recovery.

Orick made the announcement on the sixth anniversary of her mother’s death. Within the first week, $400 had been raised. More than that, Orick said, she hoped awareness was spreading. ” If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction,” she said, “You are loved. And there is hope.”

Read the story: A passion for addicts

2.) A march through Huntsville: When S.T.A.N.D.’s Randy Byrge said in July that he hoped for 300 people to join he and his recovery group between their “But God” banners in the Town of Huntsville’s annual Independence Day parade, he didn’t think he’d reach his goal. But more than 340 turned out to participate, creating a huge contingent in the annual 4th of July parade.

Each participant wore a numbered sticker. The 300th entry, the one that accomplished the goal, was Byrge’s daughter, Addie. She joined her daddy in the parade — her daddy who is eight years clean, capable of being a strong father who can raise his little girl the right way (see related story, page 2). Also participating was Byrge’s father, James, leading the procession. His mother, Mitzi, was near the front, too. Randy Byrge was the parade’s grand marshal, and the grand marshal usually leads the parade. But Byrge insisted that his parents come first. “Eight years ago my parents had to lock me out of their house and send me away,” he said. “I had ran their name in the dirt to the point they was ashamed of me.” But that day, “My parents were leading a parade of 340-plus people and saying proudly, ‘Randy is our son.’ No one can do that but God.”

Some towns might stick an entourage like this as far towards the back of the parade as possible. In Huntsville Saturday evening, they were front and center — before the mayor, and before State Sen. Ken Yager, who made the drive up from Kingston to be a part of the parade. “That’s the way I want it,” Mayor Dennis Jeffers said an hour or so before the parade began. “That’s exactly the way I want it.”

In a community that has been almost crippled by the opioid epidemic, 340 people might not have seemed like a lot. But every movement has to start somewhere. There has to be the first two or three before there can be a crowd. And as you watched Saturday’s parade through downtown Huntsville, you couldn’t help but feel that there’s a movement afoot in Scott County. As Byrge said after the parade: “What do we do next? Is this the end? I have a feeling this is just the beginning.”

Read the story: It was a parade. Then God showed up.

3.) Bringing the Pacific Northwest to Oneida: The Pacific Northwest is known for its coffeeshops. Former Oregon residents Scott and Kristin McNara didn’t like the way the region was changing, but they do love coffee. So, after moving to Oneida in search of a place where people’s values more closely align with their own, their endeavor was to bring a taste of those Pacific Northwest coffeeshops to their new friends and neighbors. And they did.

The McNamaras in October opened Gather Coffee Lounge on Depot Street, realizing the character of the abandoned Marcum building that faced the street and the railroad, and bringing something that had been missing for far too long to Oneida: A real, honest-to-goodness coffeeshop that serves more than convenience store black coffee and fake cappucinos.

Kristin McNamara owned and operated a coffeeshop for 11 years in Oregon, and Scott McNamara lived on a coffee plantation in Costa Rica as a kid. Together, they know good coffee.

“People might be satisfied with JFG, but I want to elevate that experience for people here and tell them that it’s going to blow your mind,” Scott said. “We’re going to roast our coffee in Oneida. You’re going to drink coffee here that’s not available anywhere else in the world but Oneida.”

Read the story: A taste of the Pacific Northwest

4.) National recognition for P.A. announcer: Oneida’s Kevin Acres is a preeminent nice guy, so when it was announced in October that the long-time Oneida High School public address announcer had been named the national high school P.A. sports announcer of the year, most agreed that it was a well-deserved honor.

Acres, who has been doing P.A. for both football and basketball at OHS for more than a decade, was named the National Sports P.A. Announcer of the Year by the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers. The award is named for Bob Sheppard, the long-time stadium announcer for the New York Yankees, widely considered to be the best P.A. announcer ever.

The NASPAA has a strict code of conduct for P.A. announcers that largely mirrors Sheppard’s style. The long-time Yankees’ voice once said, “A P.A. announcer is not a cheerleader, or a circus barker or a home town screecher. He is a reporter.” That is a style that Acres follows to the letter, never disrespecting opponents or engaging in “homerism” towards the hometown team.

Read the story: Oneida’s Kevin Acres named national PA announcer of the year

5.) Serving the community at Thanksgiving: For a second consecutive year, RaeZack’s owners Dan and Michelle King and their family and staff gave up their Thanksgiving to serve the community, offering a free Thanksgiving meal to all who wanted it.

This year, more than 400 were served by RaeZack’s before all the food was gone. Anyone who wanted to dine in and enjoy the company could do so, but many opted for take-out due to coronavirus. This year’s meal was especially important, as many people were missing out on Thanksgiving to the virus.

“It was a sad and happy time serving these people and seeing them be blessed and thankful,” RaeZack’s server Nancy Chambers said.

Read the story: RaeZack’s serves more than 400 Thanksgiving meals

6.) Making Christmas better: Earlier this month, Soul Sisters Southern Market and an anonymous benefactor teamed up to raise $12,000 for the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands’ Angel Bear program that helps make Christmas better for local children in need.

The benefactor purchased thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Soul Sisters, then donated it back to owners Gabby and Mill Hill with a request that an auction be held and proceeds donated to the center. The woman was inspired by the story of Children’s Center executive director Kellie Walker. Earlier this year, Walker and her husband, Dustin, lost their newborn son, Kip. They turned tragedy into a worthy cause by establishing Kip’s Kloset, a new non-profit that solicits donations of clothing for abused and neglected children served by the Children’s Center.

Not only did the benefactor donate her purchased goods for the auction — but she purchased thousands of dollars of them back the night of the auction … and donated some of those items a second time with a request that they be given to local families who could use them. Additionally, a local business that wished to remain anonymous purchased $1,000 in merchandise during the auction, and donated it back as well.

Read the story: Soul Sisters, anonymous benefactor team up to raise nearly $12,000 for Children’s Center