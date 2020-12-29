Oneida’s Morgan could wind up at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oneida standout Kolby Morgan might not have to travel far to play college football.

The senior runningback and punter already had major FBS scholarship offers from Army and Navy. But on Monday he picked up a walk-on offer from Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at the University of Tennessee.

While it’s not a full scholarship offer, Power 5 schools like Tennessee don’t extend walk-on offers to just anyone. Morgan’s offer came after he met with UT runningbacks coach Jay Graham, who was himself a standout runningback for the Vols in the 1990s.

Morgan, a Tennessee Mr. Football semifinalist in Class 2A this past season, is a dual-threat athlete who excelled both at runningback and punter, as well as a return specialist. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing one regular season game due to covid protocols and half of another game due to an injury. That injury-shortened game, at Meigs County, was the only game this season that Morgan didn’t finish with at least 100 yards rushing. He had 91 yards when he left the game with a knee injury late in the second quarter.

Morgan also averaged more than 40 yards per punt. He’s listed by ProKicker.com — the kicking camp service offered in part by NFL hall of fame kicker Ray Guy — as the nation’s No. 4 punter in the Class of 2021. The No. 1 punter on the ProKicker rankings, Peyton Todd of West Monroe, La., is also ranked as the nation’s No. 1 punter by 247Sports and has signed with LSU.

For comparison’s sake, Todd’s camp average distance is 47.13 yards per punt, his best distance is 54 yards, his average hangtime is 4.31 seconds and his best hangtime is 4.76 seconds. Morgan’s camp average is 48.57 yards per punt, his best distance is 66 yards, his average hangtime is 4.09 seconds and his best hangtime is 4.59 seconds.

Morgan was a back-to-back all-state recipient in high school.

If Morgan chooses Tennessee, he will be the first player from Scott County to play with the Vols since fellow Oneida graduate Dylan West. West was a preferred walk-on at Tennessee as a wide receiver under coach Derek Dooley, and was later awarded a scholarship by coach Butch Jones.