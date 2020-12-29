- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida's Morgan could wind up at University of Tennessee
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida’s Morgan could wind up at University of Tennessee

By Independent Herald

Oneida senior Kolby Morgan rushed for more than 1,000 yards and accumulated more than 1,600 all-purpose yards in 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oneida standout Kolby Morgan might not have to travel far to play college football.

The senior runningback and punter already had major FBS scholarship offers from Army and Navy. But on Monday he picked up a walk-on offer from Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at the University of Tennessee.

While it’s not a full scholarship offer, Power 5 schools like Tennessee don’t extend walk-on offers to just anyone. Morgan’s offer came after he met with UT runningbacks coach Jay Graham, who was himself a standout runningback for the Vols in the 1990s.

Morgan, a Tennessee Mr. Football semifinalist in Class 2A this past season, is a dual-threat athlete who excelled both at runningback and punter, as well as a return specialist. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing one regular season game due to covid protocols and half of another game due to an injury. That injury-shortened game, at Meigs County, was the only game this season that Morgan didn’t finish with at least 100 yards rushing. He had 91 yards when he left the game with a knee injury late in the second quarter.

Morgan also averaged more than 40 yards per punt. He’s listed by ProKicker.com — the kicking camp service offered in part by NFL hall of fame kicker Ray Guy — as the nation’s No. 4 punter in the Class of 2021. The No. 1 punter on the ProKicker rankings, Peyton Todd of West Monroe, La., is also ranked as the nation’s No. 1 punter by 247Sports and has signed with LSU.

For comparison’s sake, Todd’s camp average distance is 47.13 yards per punt, his best distance is 54 yards, his average hangtime is 4.31 seconds and his best hangtime is 4.76 seconds. Morgan’s camp average is 48.57 yards per punt, his best distance is 66 yards, his average hangtime is 4.09 seconds and his best hangtime is 4.59 seconds.

Morgan was a back-to-back all-state recipient in high school.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

If Morgan chooses Tennessee, he will be the first player from Scott County to play with the Vols since fellow Oneida graduate Dylan West. West was a preferred walk-on at Tennessee as a wide receiver under coach Derek Dooley, and was later awarded a scholarship by coach Butch Jones.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Oneida’s Morgan could wind up at University of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oneida standout Kolby Morgan might not have to travel far to play college football. The senior runningback and punter already had major...
Read more
Local News

2020’s Person of the Year: Randy Byrge

Independent Herald - 0
Not since the days of the late Bates Pennycuff's sign ministry have so many religious signs dotted Scott County. "Jesus is Coming, R U Ready?"...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: December 31, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Scott County suffers at least 13 coronavirus-related deaths in December

Independent Herald - 0
At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Scott County this month, making December by far the deadliest month so far of the...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic canceled

Independent Herald - 0
High school basketball teams anxious for a return to the hardwood will have to wait a little longer. The South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Morgan is co-MVP in Region 2-2A

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan was named Region 2-2A's co-MVP in a vote of the region's coaches, announced Thursday. Morgan, who rushed for more than...
Read more
Scott

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more
Scott

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey...
Read more
Sports

Basketball: Season ticket purchases are the only way to guarantee admittance to home games

Independent Herald - 0
As the high school basketball season gets underway, there remains only one way for local fans to guarantee themselves admittance to home games at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic canceled

Sports Independent Herald - 0
High school basketball teams anxious for a return to the hardwood will have to wait a little longer. The South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas...
Read more

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in November

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As Scott County was gearing up for the holiday season, its jobless rate dropped sharply, down nearly two percentage points. That's according to a new...
Read more

Covid vaccine rolled out locally by health department

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Coronavirus vaccinations have begun to be rolled out in East Tennessee, administered by the regional health department. Corie Gouge, public information officer for the TN...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida’s Morgan could wind up at University of Tennessee

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oneida standout Kolby Morgan might not have to travel far to play college football. The senior runningback and punter already had major...
Read more

2020’s Person of the Year: Randy Byrge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Not since the days of the late Bates Pennycuff's sign ministry have so many religious signs dotted Scott County. "Jesus is Coming, R U Ready?"...
Read more

E-Edition: December 31, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN